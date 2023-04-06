'He's a good horse' - Chappet unveils Classic candidate as Good Guess downs Group 1 winner Belbek

Fabrice Chappet enjoyed arguably his best day as a trainer at Deauville six years ago when Precieuse landed the French 1,000 Guineas.

The two mile Classics have since been restored to their regular home at Longchamp and it will be there that Good Guess will head on May 14, following a fine comeback success at Deauville in the Prix Djebel.

He defeated Breizh Sky by half a length, while last season's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Belbek was a length further away in third.

"He's a good horse and things didn't work out for him when he ran in the Prix de Cabourg here last year and picked up an injury," said Chappet, who trains the son of Kodiac for Hisaaki Saito.

"This was a comeback run and it's a long year but it's job done. He's done well over the winter and I think he'll stay 1,600 metres without a problem, so it's on to the Poule [d'Essai des Poulains]."

Alessandro Botto will look for a rematch with Breizh Sky in the Poulains, while Belbek rather blew up before getting a second wind and rallying. He is currently the only French-trained colt entered in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas but also has the option of Longchamp.

Happy connections after Showay's success in the Group 3 Prix Imprudence at Deauville Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Pouliches potential for super Showay

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Beginnings could only manage eighth in the Prix Imprudence, the other Group 3 on the card. Showay held off the late thrust of Ritournelle by a head, earning a 10-1 quote for the Pouliches from Paddy Power.

Pauline Chehboub of owners Haras de la Gousserie said: "She has an enormous heart and when she won the Prix de la Californie at Cagnes, she had not really flourished.

"She started off with Guy Pariente and was then claimed. We loved her from the start and were able to buy her privately. We gave her a break and she was able to enjoy the warmer weather down in the south with [trainer] Patrice Cottier. It would be very hard to resist running in the Poule."

Ritournelle looks to have done well since her success on heavy ground in the Listed Prix Herod in November, with trainer Jerome Reynier also eyeing the Pouliches.

"It was a comeback and she has run very well," said Reynier. "Ritournelle will run in the Poule in the hope that she is just as effective on good ground. Gerald Mosse doesn't believe it will be a problem for her."

