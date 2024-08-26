'Her form looks good' - Classic runner-up Survie set for key trial before potential Arc and Breeders' Cup tilt

Nicolas Clement is looking forward to some big targets with Prix de Diane runner-up Survie, who has been pleasing him as she builds up to her intended return on Arc Trials day at Longchamp next month.

Gerard Augustin-Normand's homebred daughter of Churchill went down to Sparking Plenty by a head at Chantilly before taking the step up to a mile and a half in her stride when landing the Group 2 Prix de Malleret over the same course and distance.

"Survie is very well and I’m looking at her making her comeback in the Prix Vermeille on September 15," Clement said. "Having run in mid-July she had a short break and her first proper work on the grass this week was very satisfactory. I’m very happy with her."