FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
France
premium
'He committed to the filly' - Oisin Murphy prioritises Grand Prix de Paris tilt on supplemented Tamfana
Daivid Menuisier (centre): supplemented Tamfana for the Grand Prix de Paris
David Menuisier believes Oisin Murphy’s commitment to ride Tamfana in Saturday’s Grand Prix de Paris is a ringing endorsement for the chances of his Classic-placed filly.
The daughter of Soldier Hollow was supplemented at a cost of €15,000 by Menuisier on Wednesday for the Longchamp Group 1, which could have nine runners after King Edward VII Stakes fourth Mondo Man was also added.
Tamfana was third under Murphy in last month’s Prix de Diane when beaten three-quarters of a length by the winner Sparkling Plenty.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inFrance
Last updated
Copy
more inFrance
- Aidan O'Brien responsible for almost half of the Grand Prix de Paris confirmations - including a Royal Ascot winner
- Deauville: 'He was as impressive as he has been anywhere' - Richard Hannon delighted by Shouldvebeenaring and eyes return trip for Group 1 next
- Prix Jean Prat: 'Today was D-day and I didn't want to miss' - Ioritz Mendizabal steers 35-1 Puchkine home for Jean-Claude Rouget one-two
- 3.07 Deauville: 'He's got very good form and is a big player' - analysis and quotes for the Group 1 Jean Prat
- No King George but impressive King Edward VII winner Calandagan still has Ascot on his agenda
more inFrance
- Aidan O'Brien responsible for almost half of the Grand Prix de Paris confirmations - including a Royal Ascot winner
- Deauville: 'He was as impressive as he has been anywhere' - Richard Hannon delighted by Shouldvebeenaring and eyes return trip for Group 1 next
- Prix Jean Prat: 'Today was D-day and I didn't want to miss' - Ioritz Mendizabal steers 35-1 Puchkine home for Jean-Claude Rouget one-two
- 3.07 Deauville: 'He's got very good form and is a big player' - analysis and quotes for the Group 1 Jean Prat
- No King George but impressive King Edward VII winner Calandagan still has Ascot on his agenda