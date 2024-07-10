'He committed to the filly' - Oisin Murphy prioritises Grand Prix de Paris tilt on supplemented Tamfana

David Menuisier believes Oisin Murphy’s commitment to ride Tamfana in Saturday’s Grand Prix de Paris is a ringing endorsement for the chances of his Classic-placed filly.

The daughter of Soldier Hollow was supplemented at a cost of €15,000 by Menuisier on Wednesday for the Longchamp Group 1, which could have nine runners after King Edward VII Stakes fourth Mondo Man was also added.

Tamfana was third under Murphy in last month’s Prix de Diane when beaten three-quarters of a length by the winner Sparkling Plenty.