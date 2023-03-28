Halfway Line shows Classic potential at Saint-Cloud for Graffard and Juddmonte

Halfway Line marked himself down as a name to follow this year when making all under Tonny Piccone to defeat the well-backed Valimi over a mile at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday.

A homebred son of Zoffany and the smart Midweek, Halfway Line was making it two from three for Francis Graffard and Juddmonte, and could yet work his way to the startline for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

"He took a long time to come to himself and a month ago I wasn't that happy with him," said Graffard. "The last fortnight has been more positive and he worked well the other day so we decided to let him take his chance, despite the fact he wants good ground. I think he certainly has some quality about him."

Midweek was sent off 12-1 when eighth in Minding's 1,000 Guineas for Criquette Head, but there is stamina further back in the pedigree and Graffard believes he will stay the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club trip of 1m2½f.

"He's interesting and so we'll discuss it with the owners and he could go for a race like the Prix Machado at Longchamp [on April 20], as he's a horse who is getting stronger as he goes along," said Graffard. "I'm not sure about going for the top races straight off, but if he continues to progress he could still run in the Poule d'Essai.

"I think he'll stay further because he doesn't pull when you get cover. There was no pace on here so Tony took responsibility, but ridden in behind horses he'd be fine over further."

In the fillies' contest later on the card, Algolia made a strong impression in the colours of Wetheimer et Frere for Andre Fabre, building on her debut success three weeks ago with a straightforward two-length defeat of Prija, with the regally bred Snowpark back in third.

Read more here