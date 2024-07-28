Racing Post logo
'Everything is possible with him' - Goliath owner still in dreamland 24 hours after French star's King George demolition

Goliath:
Christophe Soumillon and Goliath take command of the King George at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Connections of Goliath will take their time before formulating a plan for the runaway King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner, with owner-breeder Baron Philip von Ullmann still trying to come to terms on Sunday with what occurred at Ascot 24 hours earlier. 

As a gelding the four-year-old son of Adlerflug is not eligible for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but Von Ullmann and trainer Francis Graffard are not short of alternatives at a mile and a half, with races in Germany, the Far East and the US all likely to come up for discussion, as well as the possibility of a drop back to ten furlongs for a strongly run Qipco Champion Stakes. 

Von Ullmann explained his surprise on arrival at Ascot that Goliath was as big as 33-1 with British bookmakers, but was still searching for a way to rationalise just how dominant the winner was under a motionless Christophe Soumillon. 

