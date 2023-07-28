Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday

Rogue Millennium will head to France in search of a Group 1 breakthrough on Sunday in the Prix Rothschild (3.25) at Deauville.

The Tom Clover-trained four-year-old was last seen winning the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, where she narrowly denied Random Harvest.

She is one of three British-trained runners in the nine-runner contest alongside the Ralph Beckett-trained Remarquee and Grande Dame for John and Thady Gosden.

Remarquee finished a length behind Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes before coming home a fine second to Nashwa in the Falmouth at Newmarket.

Ryan Moore rides Grande Dame, who is owned by the Coolmore connections. The four-year-old was eighth to Rogue Millennium last time.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Sounds Of Heaven represents Ireland. She was just behind Tahiyra and Remarquee in the Coronation Stakes last time.

Kelina leads the home challenge for Carlos Laffon-Parias, bidding to build on her latest success in the Prix de Sandringham at Chantilly.

Sauterne was second to Kelina that day but is another strong contender, having improved from that run to finish second behind Good Guess in the Prix Jean Prat.

Saffron Beach won the race last year for Jane Chapple-Hyam, with other British- and Irish-trained winners in recent years including Mother Earth, Laurens, Roly Poly and Amazing Maria.

Prix Rothschild runners and riders

Life In Motion Mickael Barzalona

Mqse De Sevigne Alexis Pouchin

Grande Dame Ryan Moore

Tairann Augustin Madamet

Rogue Millennium Danny Tudhope

Sounds Like Heaven Shane Foley

Sauterne Tony Piccone

Remarquee Rob Hornby

Kelina Maxime Guyon

