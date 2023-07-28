'He has been an absolute pleasure to train' - 2021 Derby and King George winner Adayar retired

The 2021 Derby and King George winner Adayar has been retired following his defeat in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket this month.

Adayar won five of his 13 races with his last success coming in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket in May.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said “Adayar provided the team with two outstanding days on the racecourse at Epsom and Ascot and has been a firm favourite in the yard for the past three seasons. He has been an absolute pleasure to train.

“He will be sorely missed at Moulton Paddocks but we look forward to watching him in his new career at stud and are quite sure he will be a huge success.”

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Read more . . .

King George tips: why this horse can win the big Group 1 at Ascot - including five picks for one contender

2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in the Racing Post on Monday, July 31 – or you can pre-order your copy here.