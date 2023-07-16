Arc aces: Cristian Demuro confident Ace Impact and Feed The Flame hold the edge among Europe's three-year-olds

Cristian Demuro is confident Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact and Friday evening's impressive Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame have done enough to prove their superiority over anglo-Irish rivals at the summit of middle-distance three-year-olds.

With Christophe Soumillon suspended, Demuro came in for the ride on Feed The Flame in the Grand Prix and, after suffering an early scare as the son of Kingman struggled to latch on to the back of the pack, was in the luxurious position of waving his whip in celebration several strides before the line, with Adelaide River and Soul Sister forced to settle for a supporting role.

While Demuro is committed to Ace Impact for the rest of the season, he was impressed with Feed The Flame, who appreciated the step up to a mile and a half after finishing fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club. He has been given a provisional Racing Post Rating of 123, a pound shy of Auguste Rodin's Derby-winning figure and 2lb behind Ace Impact.