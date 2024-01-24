Classic-winning combination Oisin Murphy and Mawj primed for Jebel Hatta at Meydan on Friday

Jet-setting jockey Oisin Murphy cannot wait to get back on 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj in Dubai on Friday before he heads back to Florida for more big-race rides the next day.

Murphy, a three-time champion in Britain, has been in action at Gulfstream Park near Miami of late, but will travel to Meydan to partner the Saeed bin Suroor-trained class act in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, which is worth nearly £400,000.

Owned and bred by Godolphin, Mawj won the Qipco-sponsored 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May under Murphy, who was also on board for success in October's Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland.