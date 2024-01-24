Classic-winning combination Oisin Murphy and Mawj primed for Jebel Hatta at Meydan on Friday
Jet-setting jockey Oisin Murphy cannot wait to get back on 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj in Dubai on Friday before he heads back to Florida for more big-race rides the next day.
Murphy, a three-time champion in Britain, has been in action at Gulfstream Park near Miami of late, but will travel to Meydan to partner the Saeed bin Suroor-trained class act in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, which is worth nearly £400,000.
Owned and bred by Godolphin, Mawj won the Qipco-sponsored 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May under Murphy, who was also on board for success in October's Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland.
Published on 24 January 2024
Last updated 09:00, 24 January 2024
