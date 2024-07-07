Cinderella's Dream lands Belmont Oaks for Charlie Appleby and William Buick

Charlie Appleby and William Buick combined for more success in the United States when Cinderella’s Dream got back to winning ways in the Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes .

Buick, who steered Measured Time to beat the Frankie Dettori-ridden Nations Pride as part of a one-two for Appleby in the Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga last month, secured further stateside Grade 1 success as Cinderella’s Dream beat Segesta by three-quarters of a length.

Cinderella’s Dream had last been seen finishing seventh in the 1,000 Guineas, which brought to an end her four-race unbeaten run from the start of her career.

After the daughter of Shamardal, who landed the Listed Jumeirah 1,000 Guineas at Meydan in March, added another international win to her CV, Appleby said: “It was always our plan to drop Cinderella’s Dream in and ride a race on her. She has shown at home that she can jump and latch on a bit, so we were keen that she did everything the right way round on her first start here."

It was a seventh winner of the week for Buick , who made the journey to Aqueduct worthwhile, having helped Appleby’s Anno Domini justify favouritism from five rides at Sandown on Friday.

Appleby added: “The pace was sensible, but it held up, and I was confident off the turn that she would pick up if she got the splits. It was a great ride by William, and I'm very pleased that she's got the job done.”

It was further vindication for Appleby’s expanding satellite yard operation in the US which he revealed in April , and another major victory on the international stage for the trainer after the fellow Godolphin-owned Rebel’s Romance provided him with his first Group 1 success in Hong Kong in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup in May.

Musidora winner Secret Satire was fifth under Dettori behind Cinderella's Dream, who further boosted the form of the 1,000 Guineas. Porta Fortuna, runner-up in the Newmarket Classic, went one better in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Fallen Angel, a neck behind Cinderella’s Dream when eighth in the 1,000 Guineas, landed the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. The 14th-placed Darnation awon the German 1,000 Guineas on her next start.

Buick and Appleby were unsuccessful in the other Grade 1 at Aqueduct as Legend Of Time could manage only third when sent off 6-4 favourite in the Belmont Derby.

The son of Sea The Stars could not back up his Grade 2 Ridge Stakes victory at the track, with the Graham Motion-trained Trikari beating Godolphin’s market leader by a length and a quarter. White Palomino was beaten a head in second.

