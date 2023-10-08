Britain and Ireland out of luck as Jan Faltejsek secures sixth Velka Pardubicka success

Sacamiro finished powerfully to justify favouritism and provide jockey Jan Faltejsek with his sixth success in the marathon Velka Pardubicka in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The ten-year-old was ridden patiently throughout the historic 4m2½f contest before looming into contention with half a mile to run and stretching five lengths clear of Talent.

Faltejsek had a spell riding in the UK and is best remembered for his association with the George Charlton-trained Knockara Beau, the 66-1 winner of the 2014 Cleeve Hurdle.

The 40-year-old won the Velka Pardubicka three times in a row between 2012 and 2014 aboard Orphee Des Blins, before recording further successes in 2016 and 2018.

Irish trainer Peter Maher was out of luck with his two representatives Jet Fighter and Alpha Male, while jockey James Best recorded his best result in the race when fourth on Lombargini.

The 15-time champion amateur Patrick Mullins, who failed to get round in two previous rides, partnered last year's winner Mr Spex but the pair fell at the notorious Taxis ditch.

The cross-country race, first run in Pardubice in 1874, features 31 jumps. Josef Vana is the most successful jockey with eight wins, and he has also won it ten times as a trainer.

