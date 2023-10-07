Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'I'm saying nothing!' Dettori keeps quiet as Gosden implies farewell tour will be extended

Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd four fingers and a thumb after riding his 500th Newmarket winner aboard Inspiral
Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd four fingers and a thumb after riding his 500th Newmarket winner aboard InspiralCredit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori began the day with a knot in his stomach and a running total of 499 Newmarket winners. Not long before the opener it felt as though the great man's tally in the town might exceed the Rowley Mile attendance. Then, as the numbers got bigger, so did the noise. 

Dettori did that, inspired on Inspiral and once again the star of his own show. It is now possible that show could last a little longer than expected.

His first success on one of Newmarket's two tracks came in September 1988 aboard a handicapper named Chadenshe. Like Dettori, the mare's trainer, William Jarvis, is preparing to retire, although there is not a person in racing who could possibly exit the stage with the showbiz razzmatazz of the jockey whose popular appeal makes him a complete one-off. That was as evident here as it has been throughout the farewell tour.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 7 October 2023Last updated 19:00, 7 October 2023
icon
more inReports
more inReports