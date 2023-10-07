'I'm saying nothing!' Dettori keeps quiet as Gosden implies farewell tour will be extended
Frankie Dettori began the day with a knot in his stomach and a running total of 499 Newmarket winners. Not long before the opener it felt as though the great man's tally in the town might exceed the Rowley Mile attendance. Then, as the numbers got bigger, so did the noise.
Dettori did that, inspired on Inspiral and once again the star of his own show. It is now possible that show could last a little longer than expected.
His first success on one of Newmarket's two tracks came in September 1988 aboard a handicapper named Chadenshe. Like Dettori, the mare's trainer, William Jarvis, is preparing to retire, although there is not a person in racing who could possibly exit the stage with the showbiz razzmatazz of the jockey whose popular appeal makes him a complete one-off. That was as evident here as it has been throughout the farewell tour.
