Blow The Horn makes top-level breakthrough in rain-softened Takarazuka Kinen

Blow The Horn made a Grade 1 breakthrough in the Takarazuka Kinen at Kyoto on Sunday.

The five-year-old was settled towards the rear under Akira Sugawara from stall 12 as Karate went forward before Rouge Eveil took up the running out of the home straight.

Key contender Sol Oriens, who won last year's Japanese 2,000 Guineas, was settled towards the middle of the pack with Deep Bond, while the 13-10 favourite Do Deuce was held up alongside Blow The Horn.

The Tatsuya Yoshioka-trained Blow The Horn came widest and strongest to win by a comfortable two lengths, with Sol Oriens in second and Bellagio Opera in third.

"We were able to win the race because the horse ran really hard despite the heavy going," Sugawara said. "Although we were positioned further back than planned and took the widest route, the horse seemed to have plenty of strength left when we turned the fourth corner. I urged him to go at the stretch and he responded with a remarkable turn of speed."

Blow The Horn had previously won the Grade 2 Nikkei Shinshun Hai at the track in January before being placed twice behind T O Royal in the Grade 2 Hanshin Daishoten and Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Spring).

Victory gives him a place in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar on November 2 as well as the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on October 26.

The race is usually run at Hanshin but was moved to Kyoto due to grandstand repairs.

