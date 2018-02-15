Gold star: Total Recall rerouted to Cheltenham as Mullins eyes ultimate prize

Total Recall, one of the stars of the jumps season, is set to seek glory in the most prestigious race of all after Willie Mullins revealed he would run next in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Fans of the highly progressive chaser had this week helped bring his Randox Health Grand National odds tumbling, to the extent he was on Thursday challenging Blaklion for favouritism.

However, his main immediate target has been changed from Aintree to Cheltenham. Mullins, who also has Killultagh Vic in his Gold Cup team, said: "We had been planning to run Total Recall in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse next weekend before heading for Aintree. But after discussing things with his owners, the Slaneyville Syndicate, we've decided to give him a shot at the Gold Cup."

A much-improved performer this season, Total Recall won the Munster National at Limerick on his first start for Mullins before landing the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury in December. He successfully reverted to hurdling at Leopardstown on his most recent start and on Thursday afternoon he had been a best-priced 25-1 for the Gold Cup.

Whether another Mullins star will be in action this weekend will become clear on Friday morning, when a decision is taken on Douvan's participation in what is shaping up to be a vintage edition of the Red Mills Chase.

Douvan: decision on Red Mills participation expected on Friday

The prospect of the dual Cheltenham Festival hero running in the Grade 2 event has Gowran Park manager Eddie Scally anticipating a bumper turnout at the track.

Douvan is one of five Grade 1 winners entered for the 2m4f contest. Douvan has not been seen on the track since suffering a first defeat for Mullins in last year's Champion Chase, but he could return in a Grade 2 that could also feature the RSA Chase favourite Presenting Percy and last year's Irish Grand National winner Our Duke.

Scally suggested on Thursday Douvan's presence would be a huge boon for the County Kilkenny track. He said: "We're all looking forward to Red Mills day which is one of our big meetings and if Douvan is declared he will be a big draw.

"He's not only a top chaser but a locally trained one and in view of the fact he hasn't run since last season, I'm sure he'll have the turnstiles clicking on Saturday if he's declared. It's hard to predict what our attendance will be but we'd be hoping for 4,000 to 4,500."

Our Duke will have his final Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup preparation in the Red Mills. Billy Cooper, spokesman for the family syndicate that owns the Jessica Harrington-trained eight-year-old, said they were taking a positive view about his Irish Gold Cup run, when a blunder two fences out cost him momentum.

Our Duke: will complete Gold Cup preparation at Gowran Park

"Initially we were a bit disappointed after the Irish Gold Cup, but in hindsight, it was a great run from him to finish fourth," Cooper said.

"It was effectively his first start of the year and Robbie Power reckons he will come on a stone from it. If he hadn't clattered the second-last he would have been a lot closer. I’m not saying he’d have won or anything but he’d have been in the frame.

"The plan is to run at Gowran on Saturday. The ground is not ideal –he’d like better ground – but the reason we’re going is to give him another race before Cheltenham. The Gold Cup is plan A and the Irish National at Fairyhouse is plan B. We put him in the National this week just in case things don’t work out but the plan is to go to Cheltenham with him."

Gordon Elliott yesterday described A Toi Phil, winner of the Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles last month, and Ball D'Arc as probables for Saturday's feature.

The ground at Gowran Park is heavy on both the chase and hurdles tracks. "The forecast is quite positive although we're not expecting much change in ground conditions," Scally said.

