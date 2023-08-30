Labour peer hits out at 'pathetic' Gambling Commission proposals over affordability

A House of Lords member on Wednesday labelled some aspects of the Gambling Commission's proposals for affordability checks "pathetic" as he called it "an even-money shot" that the most intrusive checks would find their way into the regulations.

Labour peer Lord Lipsey, a former Tote board member, was speaking in response to claims from Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher that British racing might face dire consequences should the Gambling Commission and the government get a consultation into the controversial checks wrong.

Dugher said ministers "must be true to their word" in ensuring financial risk checks on punters were truly frictionless, and warned the government and the Gambling Commission would be committing "an act of vandalism" on British racing if its consultation drove gamblers away from betting on the sport.

In April the government published its long-awaited proposals for gambling reform and promised checks would be frictionless, but fears the process would be more intrusive and heavy-handed grew last month when the Gambling Commission published a consultation on how these would be put into effect. The consultation set out that information provided by credit reference agencies might not be enough to prevent large numbers still having to undergo more intrusive checks.

Proposed financial risk checks would initially be triggered by a spend of £125, while more invasive checks on personal finances would be rolled out at a spend of £1,000 over 24 hours, or £2,000 over 90 days. In its consultation document, the Gambling Commission suggested winnings from as little as seven days prior would be disregarded for enhanced checks, meaning bettors could be subjected to proving they can afford to bet despite being in profit from their gambling.

Lord Lipsey: "Some of the aspects of these proposals from the Gambling Commission are pathetic" Credit: Steve Nash

"I think some of the aspects of these proposals from the Gambling Commission are pathetic," said Lipsey. "Like how many days have to go by until a win gets taken off your account. I should say I'm a person who only bets in fivers, but I had a similar thing as a politically exposed person recently. That means if you're a member of parliament or various other things, you have to go through different processes.

"I had with my bookmaker 32 emails before I was able to keep my account and I'm afraid that will be the same with affordability checks. I don't think people will relish that. There are privacy matters which, personally, I'm not that bothered about, but it's just the sheer weight of inconvenience heaped on people who are doing something perfectly legal.

"Whether this actually goes through, I have my doubts as this government is not keen on this kind of thing and it may well go away."

Asked if he thought intrusive checks would find their way into the regulatory requirements when the consultation ends in October, he replied: "As a betting man, I think it's an even-money shot."

Lipsey, who is now chairman of Premier Greyhound Racing, has great fears for the future of that sport should the checks come into force, saying: "One worries greatly about anything that will endanger the betting market. We rely, indirectly, on the betting market to provide us with our income – it's why bookmakers pay us for the product of greyhound racing. It is a threat."

He added: "I'm hoping the government and Gambling Commission will both think again and have a better consultation than they have had so far and get the facts on board.

"I have spoken to ministers about it and think they have been hearing me, especially about the political disadvantages of attacking a sport like greyhound racing, which a lot of voters still go to."

Lipsey's fellow Labour peer Lord Donoughue also shared Dugher's concerns about the impact on British racing.

Donoughue, who has produced reports on horse and greyhound racing and is the former chairman of the Starting Price Regulatory Commission, said: "I've just come back from holiday in France and the difference between prize-money there and here is huge, as was the number of runners. It worries me British racing has these problems and it certainly doesn't need any more."

He added: "If someone is a gambling addict that is a terrible tragedy for them and their family, but I think the extent of the problem has been exaggerated by loads of academics and, for ordinary working people, being able to have what I used to call sixpence each-way is an important part of their life.

"None of us want to diminish the tragedy if someone is a gambling addict, but I've seen quite a lot of stuff that suggests to me there are people involved in this who basically love banning things and interfering with our lives."

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details

