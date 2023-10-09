Gambling Commission slammed for 'unacceptable' decision not to release previous affordability consultation results

The Gambling Commission's refusal to release the results of a call for evidence on affordability checks which closed in February 2021 has been described as "completely unacceptable".

Conservative MP Philip Davies was speaking after gambling industry analysts Regulus Partners revealed a freedom of information request for disclosure of the results of the exercise had been turned down as the commission said there was "no outstanding public interest" in the information being released yet.

The news comes with the Gambling Commission in the middle of a further consultation on affordability checks – now termed financial risk checks – following the publication of the government's gambling review white paper in April.

The 2021 call for evidence, which mentioned a net monthly loss of £100 as the lowest likely threshold that might prompt an affordability check, received a record response of around 13,000 replies. However, the results have yet to be published more than two and a half years later.

As long ago as June 2022, the then chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee Julian Knight MP questioned Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes about why the results of the call for evidence had not been published, saying the issue of affordability checks was of "great public interest" and adding: "We have a right to see it . . . and so does the general public."

At the time Rhodes said he was "not familiar" with the reason the results had not been published as it predated his arrival at the regulator.

According to Regulus, the commission said the results of the 2021 work, along with the responses to the current consultation, "will be published on the Gambling Commission website in due course".

Regulus said the commission defended its decision on the basis that it would be onerous for the regulator to undertake “the necessary preparation and administration involved in publishing the information” and that the regulator had concluded "there is no outstanding public interest in releasing this information prior to its intended publication".

Responding to Regulus's report, Davies said: "It is quite extraordinary that the Gambling Commission is refusing to release the responses from the 2021 consultation on affordability checks. This is a completely unacceptable position for a regulator to take when it is making decisions which will impact on the lives of a huge number of people. Obviously we should be able to see how much notice they took of that consultation when drawing up their plans for the current consultation.

"I very much hope an appeal is made to the Information Commissioner who I trust will force the Gambling Commission to publish immediately these responses that they have been sat on and keeping secret for over two years."

The Gambling Commission was approached for comment about its decision. A spokesperson said: "The commission conducted an earlier consultation and call for evidence exercise and intends to publish the results of that alongside our current consultation on the topic of financial risk."

The current consultation on financial risk checks closes on October 18.

