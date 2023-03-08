Call for new gambling minister to listen to concerns over affordability checks

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher has asked Stuart Andrew to listen to the concerns of racing and punters about affordability checks as he welcomed the new minister with responsibility for gambling to the role.

The Racing Post reported that Andrew would get the gambling brief last month but it was only recently confirmed to be added to his responsibilities as parliamentary under secretary of state for sport, gambling and civil society in addition to his position as minister for equalities.

Dugher said: "I know Stuart well. He is incredibly talented and I know just how widely respected he is across all sides of the House.

"On behalf of the 110,000 people whose jobs rely on our members we would like to warmly welcome the highly rated and respected minister Stuart Andrew to his new role."

Andrew is the sixth minister to hold the brief since the government's gambling review was launched in December 2020.

The white paper setting out the government's proposals has been delayed on a number of occasions and while it is hoped to be published by the end of March, if it misses that deadline the political calendar means it could be pushed back until May at the earliest.

Dugher said: "The long awaited package of reforms in the white paper should be published without delay. We hope the new minister responsible for gambling will listen to racing and to the millions of punters who are concerned about blanket, intrusive, low-level 'affordability' checks driving people to the unsafe unregulated black market online.

"All changes brought forward as part of the reforms must be carefully targeted to protect the small minority who are at risk or vulnerable, and not interfere with the overwhelming majority who enjoy betting safely and responsibly.

"It's time now for the government to end the damaging uncertainty and get on with publishing the white paper as soon as possible."

This week Racecourse Association chief executive David Armstrong revealed British prize-money reached a record high in 2022 but shared concerns that affordability checks could impact attempts to repeat that feat in 2023.

Those concerns have been echoed by Racehorse Owners Association chief executive Charlie Liverton, who said: "This year we have seen increases in total prize-money from many British racecourses, largely underpinned by continued uplifts in executive contributions.

"On behalf of owners, we welcome this positive news and recognise courses for listening and responding whilst acknowledging this is not an easy task given the prevailing economic backdrop.

"In particular we recognise the uncertainty as to the future funding of the sport through our bookmaker partners given the delayed release of the gambling white paper."

