Gambling review
premium

£15m or £40m? Annual cost of affordability checks to racing is still guesswork

British racing remains in the dark about the impact of changes to gambling regulation
British racing remains in the dark about the impact of changes to gambling regulation

What's the annual cost to racing of affordability checks being introduced into the betting industry? It's either a shade under £15 million, according to figures published by the government along with its white paper, or £40m if you prefer the analysis of Arc chief executive Martin Cruddace, published at the end of last year.

"We're a little concerned that it might be an underestimation," was the uber-tactful response to the government's maths offered by the BHA's Julie Harrington. She was speaking during a briefing to media organised by racing's ruling body, at which the dominant feeling was that we still don't know enough to assess how much trouble lies ahead.

In fact, £14.9m was the top end of the government's estimate for what racing might suffer as the result of its changes to gambling regulation. It accepts there will be at least a £5m loss to the levy racing receives from bookmaker profits as well as a £3m reduction in media rights payments made by the betting industry and a token £0.4m decline in sponsorship income.

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 19:19, 27 April 2023
