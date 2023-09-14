Four horses suited by soft ground on day one of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster

The going is soft for the opening day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster following 28mm of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday, before a further 0.6mm on Thursday morning. With that in mind, here are four horses who should relish conditions . . .

1.50: British Stallion Studs EBF "Carrie Red" Fillies' Nursery Handicap, 6½f

Granny Budgie has shown her versatility when it comes to ground, having won in both quick and testing conditions. However, two of her three career wins have come when there has been some ease underfoot.

She made a winning nursery debut on soft ground at Ripon last month, over a trip slightly further, and the way she picked up readily on the outside suggests that she will have no issues with the Doncaster conditions. She's 7-1 in most places, but expect support to continue if the ground dries out as her last win at Hamilton came on good to soft.

3.00: Betfred May Hill Stakes (Group 2), 1m

The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old has been a warm favourite for this race for some time and conditions could not be any better for the daughter of Too Darn Hot. Both of her two career wins have come on soft ground, where she has won by a combined 12 lengths.

Owned by Newtown Anner Stud Farm, the filly took a huge step forward when winning a Thirsk novice by ten lengths, before successfully stepping into Group company and scoring in the Prestige Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time out. Today's step up to a mile won't be an issue as she quickened nicely at Goodwood and she's certainly one to keep on side in these conditions.

4.45: Winners Wear Skopes Menswear Handicap, 1m4f

The consistent Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old has produced some of his best efforts on testing ground and he has done most of his racing when there has been an ease in the conditions. All three of his career victories have come when soft has been in the going description and he comes into this on the back of a smart Ascot win.

Although one of those successes came on the all-weather, City Streak has form figures of 31 when he has raced on soft ground on turf and he continues to show his ability with improving efforts based on Racing Post Ratings. The recent rain won't be an issue and if, like the forecast suggests, it dries up, then his record of 221 on good to soft is promising.

5.20: Chique Boutique Doncaster Specialists In Racewear Nursery Handicap, 7f

Trainer Tom Dascombe will have been hoping for soft ground for his two-year-old, with all three of his career wins coming in testing conditions. The son of Calyx has improved with every start based on RPRs and he should be difficult to oppose here.

The main factor to lean on is that his second win came on soft ground over course and distance, so he's proven at Doncaster, and if he runs to the same effect again then his opposition will find it tough to get past him.

