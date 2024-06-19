Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on day three's races

Betfair are here to sort you out for day three of Royal Ascot and have a great offer to ramp up the excitement. If you place a bet on Royal Ascot today, you can get £40 in free bets to use on any market of your choice .

Betfair are an online bookmaker you can trust to provide excellent service, great odds, and plenty of exciting specials. But this bookie ups their game during Royal Ascot, demonstrating why they're one of the best in the business.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Betfair.

When you take up the Betfair welcome betting offer, create an account, deposit £10 and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, they will give you £40 worth of free bet tokens. These can be used to wager on any race from the Berkshire racecourse.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Below, we detail the Betfair betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Ascot day three.

Betfair day three Royal Ascot offer: £40 in free bets

Fancy getting your hands on £40 in free bets to use on one or more of the races at Royal Ascot? We’re here to help make things easy.

Click now for a £40 free bet on Royal Ascot.

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new customers who create an account at Betfair, make their first deposit of £10 or more, and gamble on a sportsbook market. The £40 in free bets will become available when that bet results.

Steps on how to claim your Betfair Royal Ascot free bets offer

Learn to quickly and securely join Betfair as a new customer and claim the £40 free bet welcome bonus .

Click here to register at Betfair Select the Join Now button on the homepage Open a new account using promo code ZSKAOF Complete the registration form Create a username and password Deposit £10 using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/1 or greater £40 Sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled

Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Betfair Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering for a Betfair account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Rewards valid for 30 days.

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify.

Please Gamble Responsibly.

T&Cs apply

Royal Ascot day three preview

Day three centres around the most prestigious prize for stayers, the Ascot Gold Cup , and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1.

A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in a fascinating Group 2 Ribblesdale , while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court , won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.

The Norfolk provides speedy two-year-olds with the opportunity to shine, while punters can also get stuck into three tricky handicaps - the King George V Stakes , Britannia and Buckingham Palace Stakes .

How to spend your Betfair Royal Ascot free bets

With Betfair offering a total of £40 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on, including:

Rubies Are Red to win the Ribblesdale Stakes @16-1 with Betfair

Rubies Are Red caught the eye with her fast-finishing effort in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, but she didn’t handle the sharp, left-handed turn and that was again on show at Epsom. We’ll see her true colours on this more conventional track and she will relish getting on proper quick ground.

Sweet William to win the Ascot Gold Cup @16-1 with Betfair

Sweet William has thrown away victories by idling in front, but Robert Havlin delivered him to perfection to beat Caius Chorister at Sandown last month and I’m convinced there’s still more in the tank. This strong traveller should get a nice tow into the race and will stay this far.

Note, these odds are subject to change.

Day three Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day three is the Ascot Gold Cup.

Thursday, June 20

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Betfair?

Betfair are an online bookmaker you can trust to provide excellent service, great odds, and plenty of exciting specials. But this bookie comes alive during the Royal Ascot, flexing its muscles and showing why they are a market leader.

Betfair offer better place terms

Betfair offer better place terms than much of the competition, increasing your chances of landing a return on your bets.

Betfair offer better odds

The odds offered on the top races are as generous as you’d hope to find. Check any betting odds comparison app, and Betfair sets the bar on odds.

Betfair offer specials and enhanced market

Specials and enhanced markets mean there’s more than one way to gamble with Betfair on your favourite horses of the week. Predict the number of finishers or have your stake on the favourite failing to win the race. You can also take advantage of existing customer free bets and offers via the promotions tab.

Betfair Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

Not only new players enjoy excellent promotions and specials at Betfair. Existing members are also treated well. Below are some of the deals you can expect to find when clicking on the promotions tab on the Betfair website or mobile app.

More markets

More ways to bet on the outcome of a race means more ways to win. You can predict the winner or placed runners, but several markets are available on each leg of today’s Royal Ascot programme. Choose the winner, each-way, winning distance, number of finishers, trainer specials and more.

Extra place races

Betfair will enhance the place terms of the most popular races each day of the festival. They may be moved from 1/5 the odds a place to 1/4 or enhanced from three places to four.

Be sure to also check out our latest exclusive and enhanced betting offers ahead of Thursday's Denmark vs England Euro 2024 match.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 45/1 England to Win, Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 Kane To Start. Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.