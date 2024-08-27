Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

'You hope he's going to be a worthy favourite' - connections of runaway French Derby hero relishing Arc bid with unbeaten star

First look (chocolate silks) chases home Look De Vega in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club
Look de Vega: Prix du Jockey Club winnerCredit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

Runaway Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega is the one they all have to beat in the Arc according to joint-owners Al Shaqab Racing who, along with Ballylinch Stud, bought a 70 per cent stake in the unbeaten three-year-old colt after he pulverised the French Derby field.

A private deal was struck last month for one of the most exciting stallion prospects in training and, with no race more prized for the Al Shaqab operation than the Qatar-sponsored Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race is firmly on the agenda.

The Carlos and Yann Lerner-trained Look De Vega will have just his fourth outing in the Prix Niel on September 15. Run over the same course and distance as the Arc, it has been used as a stepping stone to Arc glory on 12 occasions – with Rail Link in 2006 the most recent.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

France correspondent

Published on inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
more inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe