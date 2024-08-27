- More
'You hope he's going to be a worthy favourite' - connections of runaway French Derby hero relishing Arc bid with unbeaten star
Runaway Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega is the one they all have to beat in the Arc according to joint-owners Al Shaqab Racing who, along with Ballylinch Stud, bought a 70 per cent stake in the unbeaten three-year-old colt after he pulverised the French Derby field.
A private deal was struck last month for one of the most exciting stallion prospects in training and, with no race more prized for the Al Shaqab operation than the Qatar-sponsored Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race is firmly on the agenda.
The Carlos and Yann Lerner-trained Look De Vega will have just his fourth outing in the Prix Niel on September 15. Run over the same course and distance as the Arc, it has been used as a stepping stone to Arc glory on 12 occasions – with Rail Link in 2006 the most recent.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Last updated
- Legendary Japanese jockey Yutaka Take set to ride Al Riffa in Arc at expense of Dylan Browne McMonagle
- Look De Vega hardens as Arc favourite with connections looking to traditional prep run on Trials day
- Arc ante-post outsiders: four horses available at 20-1 or bigger who look overpriced for Longchamp
- Aidan O'Brien enters ten as 73 horses are put into the mix for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
- The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact
- Legendary Japanese jockey Yutaka Take set to ride Al Riffa in Arc at expense of Dylan Browne McMonagle
- Look De Vega hardens as Arc favourite with connections looking to traditional prep run on Trials day
- Arc ante-post outsiders: four horses available at 20-1 or bigger who look overpriced for Longchamp
- Aidan O'Brien enters ten as 73 horses are put into the mix for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
- The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact