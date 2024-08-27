'You hope he's going to be a worthy favourite' - connections of runaway French Derby hero relishing Arc bid with unbeaten star

Runaway Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega is the one they all have to beat in the Arc according to joint-owners Al Shaqab Racing who, along with Ballylinch Stud, bought a 70 per cent stake in the unbeaten three-year-old colt after he pulverised the French Derby field.

A private deal was struck last month for one of the most exciting stallion prospects in training and, with no race more prized for the Al Shaqab operation than the Qatar-sponsored Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race is firmly on the agenda.

The Carlos and Yann Lerner-trained Look De Vega will have just his fourth outing in the Prix Niel on September 15. Run over the same course and distance as the Arc, it has been used as a stepping stone to Arc glory on 12 occasions – with Rail Link in 2006 the most recent.