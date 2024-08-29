Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

'That's the top race and I'm very happy with him' - trainer issues positive bulletin after big Japanese Arc contender arrives in France

Regaleira and Shin Emperor go stride for stride in the Hopeful Stakes
Shin Emperor (left): bids to give Yoshito Yahagi his first European winCredit: Masakazu Takahashi

Shin Emperor remains on course to line up in next month's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes before tackling the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

The three-year-old, who arrived in Chantilly on Tuesday, will attempt to provide Japan with its first success in the Arc after several near-misses. He landed the Group 3 Kyoto Nisai Stakes last season before finishing second in the Group 2 Deep Impact Kinen and third in the Japanese Derby this year. 

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi has had a number of high-profile wins internationally, including a double at the 2021 Breeders' Cup with Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine and the 2023 Saudi Cup with Panthalassa, but he is in search of a breakthrough European victory.

