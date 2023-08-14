'He will be at an enormous advantage in his own backyard' - Simca Mille heading straight for Arc after Berlin win

Simca Mille will head straight to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with trainer Stephane Wattel banking on the colt's love of Longchamp and hoping that Paris will avoid the deluges that have beset the race in each of the last four years.

The son of Tamayuz returned to Deauville from a fruitful trip to Berlin's Hoppegarten, where he opened both his own and his trainer's Group 1 accounts with a comfortable success in the Grosser Preis von Berlin.

Wattel first took out a licence more than 30 years ago and admitted that his maiden Group 1 success might have done more for his career had it arrived earlier.

As for Simca Mille, Haras de la Perelle's four-year-old has gone from strength to strength this season, landing a pair of Group 2s, the Prix d'Harcourt and Grand Prix de Chantilly, while Wattel believes his decision to bypass two summer highlights may turn out to be a blessing come the Arc.

"I’m quite happy he's avoided a really hard race," said Wattel. "As soon as the ground began to go against us at Ascot, with what was always going to be very high-class opposition in the King George, we felt it would be better to wait and take them on in his backyard at Longchamp, hoping for more favourable ground.

"Obviously the Group 1 at Berlin was a less-taxing task than both the King George and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. But I’ve never been convinced about him going left-handed, as he would have at Saint-Cloud, while I don’t think he was at the top of his game in early July, so I’m pleased I gave him a little more time."

Simca Mille – named after a popular small car of the 1960s – is a 25-1 chance for the Arc, and while Wattel believes he will handle some cut in the ground, he admits that avoiding another heavy-ground edition will be an important element in his chances.

"Now we can head to the really top-level races with a horse who has had two relatively easy races before the end of August," said Wattel. "I think that’s an enormous advantage compared to those that have been keeping top company through the summer.

"He’ll go there fresh and without another run, but our chances depend to some extent on the state of the ground. We’ve had a run of heavy-ground Arcs so I hope we can have something acceptable."

Wattel added: "It doesn’t need to be really quick – in Germany there was plenty of moisture in the track – while Longchamp is really made for him. I've no doubt he'll accelerate in an Arc. Now we have to find out if he can do it twice, which is the preserve of the real cracks."

Stephane Wattel during a press conference ahead of Simca Mille's run in the 2022 Japan Cup

Of his own personal triumph following so many years as a trainer, Wattel said: "If it had happened earlier in my career it could have been a springboard. At this stage it's a bit late for that, and so it's more of a relief.

"But it does mean I really appreciate just what it means. The authorities and the public gave us an enormous reception in Berlin; it was a fantastic atmosphere and a wonderful moment."

Reflecting on a couple of near-misses within the last decade, Wattel said: "I believed it would happen several times earlier in my career, notably when Sacred Life was favourite for the Criterium and the race was called off because of strike action, and then City Light was beaten a nose in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Ascot. That’s the sport."

He added: "It’s lovely Simca Mille is the one to do it and I’m thrilled it came for a horse owned by the Haras de la Perelle, who have supported me for more than 25 years. I’m very close to Jurgen Winter and to share the victory with him in his home country makes it all-the-more pleasurable."

