Kinross vying for July Cup favouritism following heavy rain at Newmarket

Kinross has been backed into joint-favouritism for the Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes (4.35 ) on Saturday following heavy rain at Newmarket.

The six-year-old was available at 5-1 generally after declarations but was backed into 11-4 on Friday and is now vying for favouritism with Shaquille.

Kinross will have to bounce back after finishing seventh in last month's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for Ralph Beckett and Frankie Dettori.

He won twice at Group 1 level last season in the Prix de la Foret and British Champions Sprint Stakes before finishing third at the Breeders' Cup.

His win at Longchamp came on ground described as very soft, while he also won the Group 2 Park Stakes on soft ground at Doncaster.

"Kinross was rather disappointing at Royal Ascot last time but with the rain at Newmarket on Friday afternoon and an unsettled forecast, punters have really got stuck into Kinross with a much better performance expected at the July festival extravaganza," said Paddy Power's Paul Binfield.

With regular rider Frankie Dettori unavailable, William Buick has stepped in to ride Kinross, who is owned by Hong Kong businessman Marc Chan.

They will face a maximum of eight rivals at Newmarket, including Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille and Azure Blue, who is seeking a five-timer.

The going was changed to good to soft after the fourth race at the track on Friday but more heavy rain is expected heading into the evening.

