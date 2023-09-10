Course specialists and trainers hitting their peak - the essential stats for punting on day two of the Irish Champion Festival

All eyes will be on the Curragh for the second day of the Irish Champions Festival with a world-class card featuring the Irish St Leger and National Stakes. We have scoured the Racing Post's daily Signposts service to find the key stats to note ahead of Sunday's action . . .

1. The trainer to watch

Plenty of British trainers are set to be represented in Ireland on Sunday, including Tim Easterby, who is a remarkable 4-5 with his runners at the track in the last five years.

Those victories have all come from Art Power , who is searching for a fifth course success in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes (2.55), but the trainer's overall 41 per cent strike-rate is still impressive with Mattmu enjoying a successful raid in 2015 and Hamish McGonagall going close in previous years.

Meanwhile, fellow Yorkshire-based trainer Richard Fahey is 5-15 in the past five season and has just one representative at the Curragh in Native American . The impressive York winner is likely to be among the favourites for the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes (5.10).

Native American 17:10 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Richard Fahey

2. The jockey to follow

Jamie Powell is leading the likes of Ryan Moore and Oisin Murphy at the head of the hot jockeys table with a strike-rate of 27 per cent (7-26) in the last 14 days. He has just two big-priced rides in handicaps on the card, starting with last-time-out winner Never Shout Never (1.50 ) and Angels Wrath in the finale (5.45). He has ridden three winners at the Curragh in 2023.

Apprentice Wesley Joyce is another in top form, with a 4-18 record across the last fortnight, and he rides Little Queenie (1.50 ) and Letiza (5.45).

Letiza 17:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Wesley Joyce (7lb) Tnr: John James Feane

3. Where to find the profit?

Following Fozzy Stack-trained runners at this time of year produces a £71.50 profit from just a £1 investment on each of his runners in the last five years. His horses look to be hitting form again in this two-week window of the season, as he trained a 25-1 winner at Cork last week and had a 66-1 shot finish third at Tipperary seven days ago.

He has just one runner at the Curragh, the aforementioned Never Shout Never in the 6f handicap who was successful by three-and-a-quarter lengths only a few weeks ago.

4. The difference maker

Gelding operations tend to make a big difference for Joseph O'Brien-trained runners, with the trainer's strike-rate raising from 14 per cent to 21 per cent when runners have their first start since the operation.

Just An Hour will make his first start since undergoing the surgery in the 1m2f handicap (5.45 ) and would have a strong chance on the form of his narrow Killarney maiden win in May. He was well beaten when last seen at Royal Ascot a month later.

