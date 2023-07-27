Racing Post logo
'He’s not champion jockey for no reason' - Brian Hughes gets the call up for Hewick in Wednesday's Galway Plate

Brian Hughes: three-time champion jockey
Brian Hughes: three-time champion jockey in BritainCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Brian Hughes is set to partner Hewick in Wednesday's €270,000 Galway Plate for trainer Shark Hanlon as the eight-year-old attempts to become the first back-to-back winner of the lucrative handicap chase since the Dermot Weld-trained Ansar 18 years ago.

Jordan Gainford, who was in the saddle when Hewick emerged victorious at Ballybrit 12 months ago, is out injured, while Rachael Blackmore, who has partnered the horse on his last two runs in Gainford's absence, will likely be required to ride for Henry de Bromhead, who has two entries.

Hanlon said: "Brian Hughes will ride Hewick. He rides all my horses when I go over to Britain and is a very good jockey. Henry [de Bromhead] has two in it, so he will want Rachael."

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 27 July 2023Last updated 17:00, 27 July 2023
