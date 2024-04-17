King and Queen's half-brother to recent Group 1 winner one of several head-turners in the Wood Ditton

Gilded Water

bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (2.25 Newmarket, Thursday)

What’s the story?

The Wood Ditton Stakes, need we say more?

Pretty much any of the 12 newcomers – given one non-runner – could have filled this space, though it’s hard to get away from the recency bias associated with the King and Queen’s debutant Gilded Water.

That’s due to his half-brother Circle Of Fire, likewise bred by the late Queen, having become a Group 1 winner at Randwick just a few days ago when landing the Sydney Cup by a handy two lengths.

How’s he bred?

Regally is the quick answer.

The late monarch bred the runner out of Fiery Sunset, a winner at Lingfield for Michael Bell under now fellow trainer Richard Hughes in the summer of 2014, but who is patently making a bigger mark at paddocks.

The daughter of Galileo’s first runner, Flarepath, was a juvenile winner for Gilded Water’s trainer William Haggas (and has herself since bred a two-year-old winner in Team Building, by Starspangledbanner), while her son by Muhaarar, Evening Sun, is a four-time winner, including at Newmarket and then most notably of the Grade 3 San Francisco Mile Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

Circle Of Fire, by Almanzor, has taken the dam to new heights since, winning as a two-year-old for Sir Michael Soute at Salisbury and being Listed-placed three times before a switch down under to Ciaron Maher, for whom this month he has won a Group 2 at Randwick as well as that top-level contest last weekend.

Gilded Water is by Fastnet Rock and has already been gelded, though that also goes for three of his nine male rivals in the Wood Ditton.

Who does he face?

So coming on to that, the early market was headed by Juddmonte homebred colt Lead Artist, by Dubawi and the first foal out of Group 2 Prix de Sandringham winner and Group 1 Prix Rothschild third Obligate. She is with the Gosdens.

Also prominent in the betting was the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained Padesha, a €300,000 purchase at the Arqana August Yearling Sale who carries the Amo Racing silks. The colt is by Wootton Bassett out of Notnowcato’s daughter Soniechka, who has already produced Group-placed juvenile winner Sparkling Beauty.

Godolphin homebred First Conquest is another of the geldings. He is by Teofilo out of Patroness and is therefore a full-brother to juvenile and Listed winner Key Victory, who was likewise trained by Charlie Appleby. So too was Patroness’s Group 1 winner Blair House, by Pivotal, who sprang a surprise in the Jebel Hatta in 2018.

We could go on. The race is certainly one for pedigree buffs, even if its prowess as a springboard to greatness could do with a refresh.

