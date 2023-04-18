Confirmed runners and riders for the Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday
Mysterious Night heads a field of eight for the Group 3 Craven Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Thursday, with stablemate Naval Power, Mostabshir and The Foxes also confirmed runners.
The Godolphin-owned three-year-old brings red-hot form into the mile contest, having landed the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin in Deauville before running out an impressive winner of the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine in September.
Trained by Charlie Appleby, the son of Dark Angel is a general 5-2 shot to complete a career hat-trick, while stablemate Naval Power is also prominent in the market.
The Teofilo colt won four of his five starts last year and made a winning start to 2023 when victorious in the Listed Jumeirah Classic at Meydan in January.
Mostabshir, an impressive four-length debut winner at Kempton in November runs for Roger Varian in the Shadwell silks, while Andrew Balding holds leading claims as Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes hero The Foxes is also entered.
The Clive Cox-trained Ancestral Land will take his chance on his first start since finishing third in the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October.
The Hughie Morrison-trained Mr Mistoffelees, Dancing Magic and Indestructible complete the field of eight.
Craven Stakes runners and riders
Ancestral Land Rossa Ryan
Dancing Magic Kieran Shoemark
Indestructible Kevin Stott
Mostabshir Jim Crowley
Mr Mistoffelees Sean Levey
Mysterious Night William Buick
Naval Power James Doyle
The Foxes Oisin Murphy
Creative Force leads the way in Abernant
Group 1 winner Creative Force will face eight rivals in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket, including course-and-distance winner Ehraz, Garrus and Jumby.
The five-year-old Dubawi gelding will make his first start in Britain since finishing third behind Kinross in the Group 1 Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in October, a race he won in 2021.
He then scooped some valuable prize-money when third in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland in November and his connections will be hoping he can land a fourth win in six starts at the track.
Ehraz, who gained a conditions stakes win over six furlongs at the track in October, is likely to be one of Creative Force's main rivals. The four-year-old made his seasonal reappearance earlier this month when third to Vadream in the Listed Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.
Garrus, Jumby and Tiber Flow are expected to be prominent in the betting, while Fast Response, Saint Lawrence, Silky Wilkie and Commanche Falls complete the field of nine.
Abernant Stakes runners and riders
Commanche Falls Connor Beasley
Creative Force William Buick
Ehraz Jim Crowley
Fast Response Daniel Tudhope
Garrus Ryan Moore
Jumby Oisin Murphy
Saint Lawrence David Egan
Silky Wilkie Clifford Lee
Tiber Flow Tom Marquand
