'We'll go for the Grade 2 on Trials day' - last week's ante-post market movers for the Cheltenham Festival

Find out this week's movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 14-1 (from 25)

Harry Fry looks to have another talented star after five-year-old Gidleigh Park produced a career-best effort to win by nine lengths at Newbury, resulting in a significant price change for the Ballymore in March.

The son of Walk In The Park was following up an equally impressive debut victory at Exeter last month and managed to step up in trip when beating the well-supported Paul Nicholls runner Fire Flyer.

When asked about Gidleigh Park's next outing, Fry said: "We'll go to Cheltenham at the end of January for the Grade 2 novice hurdle on Trials day."

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Paddy Power: 7-1 Ballyburn, 8 Firefox, 10 Slade Steel, 14 Down Memory Lane, Gidleigh Park, 16 Willmount, Predators Gold, Mirazur West, 18 bar

Welcom To Cartries: wins from Ideal Des Bordes at Ascot on Friday Credit: Mark Cranham

Race: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 20-1 (from 33)

The Paul Nicholls-trained Welcom To Cartries introduced himself as a possible Albert Bartlett contender after a convincing victory over Ideal Des Bordes at Ascot on Friday.

The five-year-old son of No Risk At All went one better than when second at the track on his debut last month and was cut to around 20-1 with most firms for the Cheltenham race in March.

Nicholls said: "A lot of those good ones I've got at the minute don't tend to do anything quickly, but he gallops all day and something like the River Don (Novice Hurdle at Doncaster on January 27] might suit him."

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

William Hill: 12-1 High Class Hero, 14 Predators Gold, 16 Blizzard Of Oz, Croke Park, Ballyburn, 20 Welcome to Cartries, Shanagh Bob, Search For Glory, Slade Steel, 22 bar

Race: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Odds: 8-1 (from 20)

In one of the races of the season, it was the young talent of Crambo who denied the veteran Paisley Park by a short head in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot for Fergal O'Brien and Jonathan Burke.

Winning for the first time over the extended three miles, the six-year-old was immediately shortened for the Stayers' Hurdle in spring and has to be considered as one of the leading players for the race.

Although O'Brien did not confirm a plan, Crambo is improving after landing his second win from three starts this season and is one to keep a close eye on in the three-mile staying division.

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (March 14)

Paddy Power: 100-30 Teahupoo, 4-1 Theleme, 8 Crambo, 12 Impaire Et Passe, 16 Irish Point, 20 Sire Du Berlais, Paisley Park, 25 bar

Luccia: could head to the Cheltenham Festival in March Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Race: Mares' Hurdle and Champion Hurdle

Odds: 14-1 (from 25, Mares'), 50-1 ( from 100-1 (Champion)

Luccia showed her consistency once more for Nicky Henderson when landing the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on Saturday, resulting in bookmakers shortening her for both the Mares' Hurdle and Champion Hurdle.

If the five-year-old were to tackle the former, a step up in trip to two and a half miles might be next on her agenda, but it was a career-best effort over the shorter distance at the weekend as she denied stablemate Impose Toi by a neck.

Henderson was full of praise for his mare, and said: "Luccia's been knocking on the door and she was 8lb better off from the Greatwood, so she was nearly entitled to do that."

Mares' Hurdle (March 12)

Bet365: 11-4 Lossiemouth, 7-1 Gala Marceau, 8 Ashroe Diamond, 12 Love Envoi, 14 Echoes In Rain, Luccia, 16 Tellmesomethinggirl, 20 West Balboa, You Wear It Well, Magical Zoe, 22 bar

Champion Hurdle (March 12)

Betfair: 2-5 Constitution Hill, 5-1 Impaire Et Passe, 6 State Man, 25 Marine Nationale, Lossiemouth, 33 bar

