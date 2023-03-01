Two charts that tell the story of Irish handicappers at the Cheltenham Festival

By the time you read this, the annual bun fight over Cheltenham Festival handicap marks will have begun.

It is an early-March tradition these days, like seeing daffodils growing in the middle of a roundabout. Both raise spirits by hinting at what is around the corner, but really neither brings much joy.

The focus is likely to fall on one or two horses on the fringes, those who have been given an unusually high mark by the BHA relative to their rating in Ireland.