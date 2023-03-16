'The biggest punt of the week' - French star Gold Tweet 4-1 (from 11) for Stayers' as big gambles pile up

Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Thursday morning . . .

Market movers: Gold Tweet now Stayers' Hurdle joint-second favourite

French star Gold Tweet has been the subject of a big gamble and is closing in on favouritism in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (), with bookmaker William Hill describing it as "the biggest punt of the week".

An impressive winner of the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January, the six-year-old had been a 10-1 shot on Thursday morning, but his price has collapsed and he is now the general 4-1 second favourite alongside Blazing Khal.

He is 9-2 with William Hill (from 11) and they have described it as one of the biggest market moves of the Cheltenham Festival.

Their spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "This morning we’ve seen a serious move on Gold Tweet in the Stayers’ Hurdle. The French-trained runner is 9-2 from 11-1 and the punt is the biggest we’ve seen all week in terms of betting value.

“Teahupoo has been well backed at 5-2 from 7-2, but if this weight of money continues it’s not out of the question that Gold Tweet could go off favourite."

Victory for the Gabriel Leenders-trained star would provide France with their first success in the race since the late Baracouda won his second Stayers' Hurdle in 2003 for Francois Doumen.

Market movers: Marvel De Cerisy joint-favourite for Plate with mammoth gamble

Marvel De Cerisy has been smashed in the betting for the Magners Plate () and is now the clear favourite to give Henry de Bromhead more Cheltenham Festival success.

The six-year-old had been as big as 25-1 this morning, but his price has collapsed into 9-2 outright favouritism, with the Emmet Mullins-trained So Scottish next in the betting at 11-2.

The son of Masked Marvel won at Punchestown on his penultimate start, but was beaten 47 lengths by Ha D'Or at Fairyhouse on his last start, with that rival finishing well-beaten in the Arkle earlier in the week.

De Bromhead has already had two winners with Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle and Maskada in the Grand Annual Chase on Wednesday, with Rachael Blackmore set to take the ride on Marvel De Cerisy.

Market movers: Princess Zoe gambled on in Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Princess Zoe, a Group 1 winner on the Flat, has also been subject to a huge gamble to add another remarkable win to her name in the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle ().

The Tony Mullins-trained mare, who landed the 2020 Prix du Cadran at Longchamp as well as finishing second in the 2021 Ascot Gold Cup, had been a 16-1 shot in the morning but is now 8-1 for the Grade 2, while she is shorter at 15-2 with Sky Bet.

The eight-year-old made a successful, but dramatic, hurdles debut when dead-heating at Punchestown in January under Danny Mullins, who retains the ride.

She will also have appreciated the 4mm rainfall overnight at Cheltenham, which has left the going soft, good to soft in places.

On her chances in the Racing Post's Mares' Novices' Hurdle preview, Mullins said: "If the rain comes, I think it will enhance our chance and we're confident of a huge run. It's a worry she's only had one run over hurdles.

"The drop in trip should not be an issue and she has plenty of speed. We're a little anxious she's not been left-handed for us, but there's no reason why it wouldn't suit."

Market movers: Sire Du Berlais supported for Stayers' surprise

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle () outsider Sire Du Berlais is proving popular with punters as he bids to cause a shock in the feature race on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Gordon Elliott-trained 11-year-old is a two-time festival winner, having won successive runnings of the Pertemps Final in 2019 and 2020, as well as finishing runner-up to Flooring Porter in this race two years ago.

Having been an 80-1 outsider throughout the day on Wednesday, Sire Du Berlais was 33-1 last night and has shortened into 22-1 on Thursday morning.

He has been disappointing in four starts this season, but was a Grade 1 winner last year when landing the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

The veteran is one of two runners in the race for Elliott, who also saddles 5-2 favourite Teahupoo as he seeks his first Stayers' Hurdle win.

Blazing Khal is next best in the betting at 4-1 with two-time winner Flooring Porter at 6-1. However, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy thinks 2019 Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero Klassical Dream can land another festival success.

The nine-year-old was fifth when sent off 11-4 favourite for the race last year and finished a neck runner-up behind Teahupoo on his last start in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle 102 days ago. He is a 15-2 shot.

Speaking on , Kealy said: "If Teahupoo is 5-2, why is Klassical Dream 15-2? There was a neck between them in the Hatton's Grace and both were ahead of Honeysuckle.

"His record when fresh is impeccable. He runs so well after a break. If you rule out the strange season he had after his Supreme win, when he just wasn't right, then every other time he's nearly run a career-best coming back after a break. I just can't see the difference in prices, I don't understand it at all. I think it's a bit of an insult."

Market movers

2.10 22 Moka De Vassy 12-1 (from 16)

3.30 5 Gold Tweet 4-1 (from 11) 8 Klassical Dream 15-2 (from 8), 10 Sire Du Berlais 22-1 (from 33)

4.10 1 Haut En Couleurs 5-1 (from 6), 14 Marvel De Cerisy 11-2 (from 25)

4.50 2 Magical Zoe 7-1 (from 10), 8 Foxy Girl 10-1(from 12), 16 Princess Zoe 8-1 (from 16)

Non-runners: five out

1.30 3 Banbridge (Going), 4 Christopher Wood (Going)

2.10 16 Jet Of Magic (Abscess)

4.10 23 Captain Tom Cat (Going)

5.30 13 Chambard (Abscess), 21 Captain Cattistock (Infected Foot) 24 One More Fleurie (Abscess)

The headliners: star stayers and Shishkin all set to shine

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle () is the feature race of the day and the best three-mile hurdlers from Britain, Ireland and France face off.

Ireland have another strong hand with the top five in the betting. Teahupoo is a 5-2 favourite to give trainer Gordon Elliott his first success in the race. He has won both of his starts this season, beating wondermare Honeysuckle in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle before winning his trial at Gowran Park last time.

The reigning champion is Flooring Porter, who bids to join an elite group by winning the Stayers' Hurdle for the third time in a row. However, he was beaten by Home By The Lee at Leopardstown at Christmas. Meanwhile, the Charles Byrnes-trained Blazing Khal has been a leading fancy since making a successful comeback in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan last month.

Gold Tweet is one of two runners in the race for France and won the Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance last time, while popular 2019 winner Paisley Park is one of just two who represent Britain, alongside outsider Dashel Drasher.

Britain's best chance of a win on the card comes in the Ryanair Chase (), with Shishkin the odds-on favourite having stormed back to his best with an easy success in the Ascot Chase last month. He is one of two Nicky Henderson-trained leading fancies on the day, along with Luccia in the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle ().

Mighty Potter is viewed by many as their banker of the meeting as he kicks things off in the Turners Novices' Chase (), with another cracking day in store.

Going update: soft, good to soft in places on day three

The going is soft, good to soft in places for day three of the Cheltenham Festival as the action switches to the New course.

The track was hit by 4mm of rain in the last 24 hours, but a mainly dry day is forecast with some drizzle and light showers possible, which could see 1-2mm of rainfall.

The first two days of the festival took place on the track's Old course, however the New course will be used for the final two days.

Updated at 7.15am

