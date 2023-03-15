Paddy Power Cheltenham offer: Get up to £50 in free bets for the festival

Paddy Power are an online sportsbook who are renowned for giving customers more. The Dublin-based bookie attracts a global audience due to their generosity, exciting markets, and eyecatching promotions. We explore the best of them in this article.

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.

Paddy Power Cheltenham offers: £50 in free bets

The Paddy Power promotion is available to all new players today. When you register an account with this online betting giant – we’ll explain how shortly – your first five bets on the site are insured. Paddy Power will refund your stake if any of your opening five wagers lose.

This promotion makes it impossible to lose your bet. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and wins the race. But if things don’t go to plan and your horse loses, the stake will be refunded as a free bet, allowing you to have another go at finding a winner.

How to claim your Paddy Power free bets for Cheltenham

These steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access the welcome bonus using your smartphone or laptop.

Click to register at Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSKAEV The Promo code should be automatically filled in Deposit a minimum of £5 using a card Place a single sportsbook bet If your bet is a loser get your stake back as a free bet You can repeat this 5 times

Paddy Power sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only

Deposit a minimum of £5

Place a single £10 sportsbook bet

Get Money as a free bet if it loses

There are 5x free bets available

Max refund per qualifying bet is £10

Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion

Apple pay is excluded

18+ begambleaware.org

Why bet on Cheltenham with Paddy Power?

If the isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power are the best choice for your gambling needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Paddy Power offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and Paddy Power members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

Watch every race free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Paddy Power Cheltenham offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including price boosts, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race for the Cheltenham Festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

How to spend your Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

Many races and even more markets are available to bet on at Paddy Power this week. The main attraction is the , which has blockbuster fixtures. The Mares’ Chase run on Friday is one of the most exciting races of the week and will attract a record number of wagers this year.

Allegorie De Vassy and Impervious have been duelling for favouritism for a long time and who goes off favourite could depend on Willie Mullins record during the week. The former jumped markedly out to her right which would be a hindrance on this left-handed track but still has a massive engine. Impervious is the more straightforward and has put up some great form against the boys this year so would be our idea of the winner.

