Renton has 'total confidence' festival crowds will return to normal levels following large drop in attendance
Attendances at next year’s Cheltenham Festival are predicted to bounce back after what the course’s boss Ian Renton described as “one of the most memorable festivals in our lifetimes”.
Renton said he had “total confidence” spectator levels would rebound in 2024 with early feedback from customers showing the festival “provides good value for money” when measured against other major sporting events.
Capacity was reduced on each day of this year’s meeting to 68,500 after 280,627 people attended across the four days last year. Crowds of 73,754 and 73,875 on the final two days of last year’s festival were the largest single-day figures ever recorded for the week.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in