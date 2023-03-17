Injured Mark Walsh stood down at Cheltenham after Albert Bartlett favourite runs out at the last

Jockey Mark Walsh has been stood down for the remainder of the final day of the Cheltenham Festival after sustaining an injury when Corbetts Cross crashed through the rail instead of jumping the final hurdle in the .

Racing in the colours of owner JP McManus for the first time, Corbetts Cross was sent off 9-4 favourite to land the Grade 1 and was challenging leader Stay Away Fay running to the final hurdle.

However, rather than continuing his effort by jumping the final flight, Corbetts Cross ducked through a gap between the hurdle and the running rail at the last minute, with Walsh left with no chance.

Walsh was unable to ride Minella Indo in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup or last year’s winner Elimay in the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

Reviewing the incident on ITV Racing, Ruby Walsh said Mark Walsh had not helped himself by having his whip in his left hand, rather than his right hand.

“Corbetts Cross did run out at the last, but unfortunately for Mark Walsh it’s an island hurdle and Mark has his whip in his left hand,” he said. “He’s going for the stands’ rail but there is a gap there.

“When you’re riding, he should have had his whip in his other hand and come in a fraction because you’re giving the horse the opportunity.

“You don’t like a horse that does that, but as a rider you have to remove that opportunity and unfortunately he didn’t.”

