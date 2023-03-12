'He should be as short as Constitution Hill' - best quotes from Cheltenham Festival preview nights

With the Cheltenham Festival just a couple of days away, the time for talking is almost over. The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle is the opener to the four-day spectacular on Tuesday and there will be a huge roar when the race begins.

The always-popular preview night circuit has been in full swing this year and we have picked out some of the best and most illuminating quotes to come from these events . . .

I struggle to find a flaw in Constitution Hill. He can do it from the front, he can do it from behind, he's got pace and stamina and he jumps brilliant. He has to turn up on the day, some horses don't, but at the moment I feel it'll be difficult for him to get beat.

One of Willie Mullins' assistant trainers David Casey does not see a way past unbeaten superstar

It's Shishkin's to lose. I definitely believe he should be as short as Constitution Hill. He's miles better than him and he's officially got more in hand. He's only flopped once when he didn't finish and the other time he wasn't fast enough for two miles. He ran his heart out at Sandown.

Top Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy has his say on chances in the Ryanair Chase

I think it's the first half of the race where it could go wrong, but I do think he's a bit of a superstar. He has a bit of x-factor about him and in the past I've not been willing to come around in my thinking and I've paid for it. After his last run I thought 'don't take this fella on'

Kevin Blake is with ante-post favourite for this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup

She’s been incredible for me and she has taken my career to a whole new level. She feels in really good form and I can’t fault her – she seems like she’s still got plenty of fight. She ran really well at Leopardstown and battled to hold onto second. She’s got a massive will to win and she’ll do everything to do that again.

Rachael Blackmore discusses ahead of the Mares’ Hurdle on day one of the festival

Rachael Blackmore: hoping for one final victory for Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

A 23-length winner of a maiden hurdle, you don’t see them too often. By Frankel as well — this horse could be absolutely anything. I wouldn’t put anyone off having a little each-way bet on Diverge. It might not be quite the match as it looks on paper at the moment with the big two but it’s a cracking race and I’m really looking forward to it.

Irishracing.com editor Vincent Finegan fancies to run a big race in the Supreme.

You have to give this horse a chance at it because he’s been so impressive at Leopardstown the last two years. If he bombs out, then that’s it, but his pedigree suggests he’ll stay and he’s a better horse again this year. He’s absolutely gleaming at home and I think this horse will run one hell of a race.

Jamie Codd has faith in for the Cheltenham Gold Cup this year

He’s easily the best jumper in the field. It’s just about if they can hold on to him. Going back to Leopardstown he had everything but he didn’t get home. That was over 2m1f and the Champion Chase will be run around 16 seconds faster. I think he’ll run a big race.

Paul Kealy believes has the ability to land the Arkle for Willie Mullins

State Man is a formidable opponent and for me nothing else counts within 20 lengths. Constitution Hill looks unreal but State Man is tough and I was very impressed with him at Leopardstown.

Tony Mullins on the battle between Constitution Hill and in the Champion Hurdle

It’ll be a good fight and I know El Fabiolo well because he’s owned by some very good owners in Simon Munir & Isaac Souede. We have some of their horses and I’m always cheering them on, but I won’t be doing that on this occasion. Willie has a battalion in there but he has done nothing wrong, although Warwick was a bit of a wake-up call.

Nicky Henderson is aware that the Arkle is no forgone conclusion this year for Jonbon

I wasn't one bit disappointed with him in the Clarence House and for him to do what he did from the home turn to 100 yards after the last fence was extraordinary. He deserves to be favourite, I think he'll win and he's one of the bets of the meeting.

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings is confident can go one better in the Champion Chase

Facile Vega is very forward going. If there's anything within a length or two of him it's lighting him up, so it's difficult to put the genie back in the bottle. He's the best horse in the race, but he's his own worst enemy.

Barry Geraghty gives his verdict on Supreme favourite

She's got no chance whatsoever. She jumps to her right and Willie [Mullins] hasn't run her on a left-handed track. She'll be all over the place and Jeremy's Flame will win this because Impervious wants soft ground. That's all you need to know.

Paul Kealy believes Mares' Chase favourite will get beat at Cheltenham

This horse is a good horse, I promise you that. I just think he’s a solid stayer and this race [Albert Bartlett] was the one I got my first ever festival winner. This horse is definitely better than the one I won with years ago. He’s very straightforward and a good jumper, and at 20-1 he’s a good each-way bet.

Harry Cobden is confident can outrun his odds in the Albert Bartlett

