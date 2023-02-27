Gordon Elliott: 'I think Conflated would have been second in last year's Gold Cup'

Gordon Elliott regrets not running Conflated in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup and thinks he would have got closest to A Plus Tard had he turned up there rather than the Ryanair.

A Plus Tard ran out a breathtaking 15-length winner but Conflated would have been best of the rest according to Elliott and the trainer is convinced he is a better horse this year.

The nine-year-old came down at the second-last when in vain pursuit of Allaho in last year's Ryanair but he produced a very polished performance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He is now no bigger than 12-1 to give Elliott a second Gold Cup, seven years after his first with Don Cossack in the same Gigginstown silks, and the trainer is excited about his chances.

Elliott said: "I'd say I ran Conflated in the wrong race last year but he's definitely running in the Gold Cup this year.

"He was running well when he came down in the Ryanair last year and he ran well at Aintree afterwards but I do think looking back on it that I ran him in the wrong race at Cheltenham. All he does is gallop and he'll love the Gold Cup trip."

When asked how he thought Conflated would have fared had he lined up in the Gold Cup rather than the Ryanair last year, Elliott replied: "The winner won well but, when you look back at the race, Galvin was only beaten two and half lengths for second so I do think Conflated would have been second if he ran in it.

"I think he's a better horse this year than he was last year too. He's settling better with every year that goes by. When he was a young horse he was a lunatic. I remember him running one day in a bumper at Thurles and he cocked his jaw and ran out with Lisa O'Neill. He's far more relaxed now and you can ride a race on him. Whether you're in front or behind on him it doesn't matter."

With regards to his banker of the meeting, Elliott said he would be disappointed if he didn't win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase for a fifth time now that Galvin is set to join defending champion Delta Work in the race after schooling "brilliantly" under Jamie Codd.

Mighty Potter: has shown his class over fences this season Credit: Alan Crowhurst

On Mighty Potter, who is a hot favourite for the Turners Novices' Chase, Elliott said: "He's in great form and I'm very happy with him. Everything just comes so easy to him. He's exciting. To be honest, you could run him over any trip. You could run him in the Arkle or the Brown Advisory and it wouldn't matter to him. He'll definitely run in the Turners and I'm hoping he's one of our better chances of the week."

Elliott is also responsible for the market leader in the Brown Advisory, a race he is trying to win for the first time, and he is not overly concerned about the drying conditions for Gerri Colombe.

He said: "Once it's safe I'm not worried about the ground for Gerri. He's got a great attitude. I loved when the horse passed him at Sandown that he dropped his head and picked up. He wanted to win – I love horses who do that.

"I don't know how good he is. If you work him at home with an ordinary horse he just works with him and he does the same with a better horse. I honestly don't know how much is under the bonnet. Mighty Potter would eat him for speed but Gerri is a proper galloper."

