Gold Cup heroes Native River and Coneygree set for Cheltenham Festival return in pre-racing parade

Cheltenham legends Native River, Coneygree and Thistlecrack are among a dozen former stars set to parade before racing on the opening day of the festival on Tuesday.

They feature as part of the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) annual parade in the paddock at 12pm which highlights the new careers of some of the sport's biggest names following retirement. Stayers' Hurdle and King George winner Thistlecrack is one of the most active, having been cross-country schooling, showjumping and arena eventing since his racing career ended two years ago.

The list contains six former festival winners, including Balthazar King, Champagne Fever and Zarkander, along with Melon, who finished second at the meeting four times.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River, trained by Colin Tizzard and now with bloodstock agent Tom Malone, made the news last summer when he was .

Barbers Shop, 21, is the oldest horse set to parade. The eight-time winner was bred and ran in the colours of Queen Elizabeth II and is best known for finishing third and fourth in the King George and Hennessy Gold Cup, now sponsored by Coral, before becoming a multiple champion in the show ring.

Grade 1 winner Cyrname, who retired last May, will also be parading and has excelled since being retrained by Charlotte Alexander. He took part in a dressage demonstration at the Blenheim International Horse Trials in September and Alexander plans to go eventing, hunting and team chasing with him in the future.

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.