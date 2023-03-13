ITV will broadcast five live races from the . The action on day one features some high-class names, most notably Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Cheltenham Festival Tuesday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival



Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

It's disconcerting that he flopped behind stablemate Il Etait Temps at Leopardstown last month, even allowing for likelihood that he set off too fast to do himself justice; he was unbeaten previously (on ground ranging from heavy through to good to yielding), however, including in last season's Champion Bumper here and when readily beating Il Etait Temps in the Grade 1 Future Champions at Leopardstown; strong claims if rediscovering his star potential.

Facile Vega 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Having only his second run for Willie Mullins when beaten a neck by Jonbon in Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree last spring; has created a tremendous impression since with wide-margin wins in two novice chases, latterly forging 10l clear of a strong field in Grade 1 at Leopardstown (2m1f, yielding; also successful on heavy) in February; still has room for improvement in his jumping but has top-class form and looks the one to beat with a clear round.

El Fabiolo 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m1f, Grade 3

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Chase winner in France; valiant runner-up in 2022 Coral Cup (2m5f, soft; first-time tongue-tie) and similar strong form at Punchestown after; highly tried in two Grade 1s back over fences (minus tongue-tie) but he showed plenty of aptitude behind Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown (2m4f, soft) before running over an inadequate 2m1f last month; every chance of staying this far and he has potential with tongue-tie refitted.

Fastorslow 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Established his superstar status in the Supreme on this card last year, pulverising his rivals in a fast time; similarly impressive in the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle this season, both times beating 2020 Champion Hurdle-winning stablemate Epatante; has won his five rules starts (all on ground softer than good) by an aggregate of 77l and is a rare talent who looks destined to be one of the all-time greats the way he's going; tactically versatile, jumps superbly, oozes class, possesses a sharp turn of foot and a great temperament, so has everything; brilliance in equine form.

Constitution Hill 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Big improver last spring, seeing off Queens Brook in this race (good to soft) before accounting for stablemate Epatante (and seven others) in another Grade 1 at Punchestown (2m3f, good); looked even better again when reappearing with a ready win in the Relkeel here (extended 2m4f, soft) on New Year's Day; this is a better renewal than last year but she still holds every chance of following up.



Marie's Rock 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £100,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.30 Cheltenham:

Race 2, 1.50 Sedgefield:

Race 3, 2.10 Cheltenham:

Race 4, 2.30 Sedgefield:

Race 5, 2.50 Cheltenham:

Race 6, 3.30 Cheltenham:

Race 7, 4.10 Cheltenham:

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.