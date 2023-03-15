Going likely to be soft as Cheltenham Festival action switches to New course

The going at the Cheltenham Festival is expected to remain soft on Thursday when the action switches to the New course.

Racing took place on the Old course on ground described as soft during the opening two days, while it was good to soft in places for the Glenfarclas Chase.

There were intermittent showers throughout Wednesday afternoon and racegoers can expect similar conditions on Thursday, although it is forecast to be warmer.

Speaking after the final race on Wednesday, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We've just had a couple of millimetres today following some light drizzle.

"The forecast is for it to continue raining until around midnight and we could have 4 or 5mm before then, followed by a dry period in the early hours.

"We're expecting showers in the day. We're switching to the New course and I'd imagine it will probably be soft ground ahead of the opening race."

Looking ahead to the final day of the festival on Friday, Pullin added: "It's showery on Thursday but we're not expecting anything too significant.

"We could get another 2 or 3mm of rain. There's light showers forecast on Friday, so I think we'll probably be racing on soft ground again."

The highlights on the penultimate day are the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase, for which Shishkin is a short-priced favourite, and the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

Read more:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.