'Do not disturb!' - Constitution Hill takes Champion Hurdle triumph well as Henderson eyes Aintree

The William Hill Aintree Hurdle looks the likely next slot for , who has come out of his Champion Hurdle triumph in good shape according to trainer Nicky Henderson.

Henderson was speaking on Wednesday morning en route to Cheltenham where he had seen his stable star stroll home in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle.

It was a record-extending ninth victory in hurdling's greatest event for Henderson, while the performance led to the six-year-old being awarded a Racing Post Rating of 177, a figure that has never been bettered in the race.

Owner Michael Buckley, a dear friend of the Lambourn trainer, appears willing to take on the world with his exciting talent, but the next stop seems set to be the Aintree Hurdle, which takes place on April 13.

Staged over two and a half miles, it has a prize fund of £250,000 and Henderson has won it five times, most recently with Epatante last year.

He was touched by the reception Constitution Hill got from a packed crowd after he had slammed State Man by nine lengths and said: "Tuesday was a special day that meant a lot, and he's fine this morning. I'd like to think going to the Grand National meeting with him for the Aintree Hurdle next month would be the plan.

"He got out of bed this morning, but we've put the do-not-disturb sign on his door until Aintree!"

