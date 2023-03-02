Racing Post logo
Danny Mullins: 'Flooring Porter never lets us down but he will need to step up again this year'

Danny Mullins punches the air after steering Flooring Porter to success in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year
Danny Mullins punches the air after steering Flooring Porter to success in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham last yearCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Flooring Porter will need to be better than ever to complete an incredible hat-trick of Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdles wins, according to big-race rider Danny Mullins. 

The Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old, a general 6-1 shot to emulate greats like Big Buck's and Inglis Drever by winning a third Stayers' Hurdle, has not had a perfect build-up to Cheltenham and has not won since last year's success, but Mullins hopes he will once again turn up on the day that matters most. 

Mullins, 30, said: "I was chatting to Gavin the other day and he had very positive news about Flooring Porter, so that was great to hear – he seems very happy with where he has him at the moment.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 2 March 2023Last updated 18:13, 2 March 2023
icon
