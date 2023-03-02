Danny Mullins: 'Flooring Porter never lets us down but he will need to step up again this year'
Flooring Porter will need to be better than ever to complete an incredible hat-trick of Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdles wins, according to big-race rider Danny Mullins.
The Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old, a general 6-1 shot to emulate greats like Big Buck's and Inglis Drever by winning a third Stayers' Hurdle, has not had a perfect build-up to Cheltenham and has not won since last year's success, but Mullins hopes he will once again turn up on the day that matters most.
Mullins, 30, said: "I was chatting to Gavin the other day and he had very positive news about Flooring Porter, so that was great to hear – he seems very happy with where he has him at the moment.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in