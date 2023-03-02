Danny Mullins: 'Flooring Porter never lets us down but he will need to step up again this year'

will need to be better than ever to complete an incredible hat-trick of wins, according to big-race rider Danny Mullins.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old, a general 6-1 shot to emulate greats like Big Buck's and Inglis Drever by winning a third Stayers' Hurdle, has not had a perfect build-up to Cheltenham and has not won since last year's success, but Mullins hopes he will once again turn up on the day that matters most.

Mullins, 30, said: "I was chatting to Gavin the other day and he had very positive news about Flooring Porter, so that was great to hear – he seems very happy with where he has him at the moment.