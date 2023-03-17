Cost of living crisis blamed for alarming drop in Cheltenham crowd figures - but officials 'not worried'

It is too early to draw definitive conclusions from the steep drop in attendance figures over the first three days of the Cheltenham Festival, according to Racecourse Association chief executive David Armstrong, though he believes that the continued strain of the cost of living crisis and this week's transport disruption have both played their part in the downturn.

Jockey Club Racecourses elected to lower the capacity for the meeting to 68,500 each day in order to ease congestion and improve customer experience.

But both Tuesday and Wednesday's crowd numbers fell well below that, while Thursday's 62,429 – the biggest gate of the week before Friday's sold out Boodles Gold Cup card – marked a 15 per cent drop on last year and was more than 6,000 under capacity.

Wednesday has been the quietest day for a number of years and only 50,387 people were on hand to witness Energumene record back-to-back successes in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, a 21 per cent fall compared to his first triumph in the race 12 months ago.

"I think the industrial action has had an effect through the week and it’s hard to quantify the difference that makes," said Armstrong. "Certainly making it that bit harder to get here doesn’t help. It’s a little bit early to tell overall. There’s a lot of noise in the numbers because of the strike action. Thursday was quite a good crowd and today [Friday] is sold out."

Only 50,387 witnessed Energumene's Champion Chase triumph on Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann

Armstrong added: "It will be interesting to unpick that and understand which people were here, how the different types of crowd differ and where they’re coming from between this year and last. That will be part of the work the Jockey Club do after the event."

Racecourse attendances fell 14 per cent in 2022 compared to 2019, the last year before the Covid pandemic struck, though Cheltenham's figures remained strong.

Advanced sales for this year's meeting were reported to be healthy, with the sold out signs for the slightly reduced capacity on Gold Cup day going up at the end of January for the first time.

Armstrong said of the figures for the first three days at Cheltenham: "I’m not particularly worried about it. I think Aintree is selling well but we’re going to continue to see the effects of the cost of living crisis.

"This time last year we’d only just had the invasion of Ukraine and it hadn’t yet come through and started to affect people in their pocket. Now you’ve got the full effect of cost of living crisis, fuel costs, all the things we know all about that are affecting disposable income."

Anecdotal reports are that the Jockey Club's stated aim of making the experience more comfortable for racegoers has been aided by the fall in numbers, especially in the main public areas.

David Armstrong: "Cheltenham is a bellweather to some extent"

"What you see is that the numbers in the lower cost enclosures are the ones that are under threat, whereas hospitality is absolutely packed out, with every space gone," he said: "What you’re probably seeing is those people with pressure on their disposable income are just finding it that little bit harder. People might now only go one or two days, they will change their patterns of behaviour if they’re under personal financial pressure.

"We’ve had some encouraging signs earlier on in the year with other meetings that have gone well. It is right that Cheltenham is a bellwether to some extent as to what we might see later on."

