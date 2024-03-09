Corach Rambler in 'fantastic form' ahead of Gold Cup bid as festival legends talk up National winner's chance

Gold Cup-winning jockeys John Francome and Mick Fitzgerald believe Corach Rambler has genuine each-way claims in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece, with the Grand National hero reported in “fantastic form” before his bid for a slice of jump racing history.

The ten-year-old will attempt to become just the third horse to win the Gold Cup and Grand National, a feat achieved by 1930s star Golden Miller and L’Escargot almost 50 years ago.

Lucinda Russell's star boasts a 3-3 record at Cheltenham, including victories in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the last two festivals, and adds “something really different” to the race according to Fitzgerald, who won the Gold Cup on See More Business in 1999.