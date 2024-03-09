Corach Rambler in 'fantastic form' ahead of Gold Cup bid as festival legends talk up National winner's chance
Gold Cup-winning jockeys John Francome and Mick Fitzgerald believe Corach Rambler has genuine each-way claims in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece, with the Grand National hero reported in “fantastic form” before his bid for a slice of jump racing history.
The ten-year-old will attempt to become just the third horse to win the Gold Cup and Grand National, a feat achieved by 1930s star Golden Miller and L’Escargot almost 50 years ago.
Lucinda Russell's star boasts a 3-3 record at Cheltenham, including victories in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the last two festivals, and adds “something really different” to the race according to Fitzgerald, who won the Gold Cup on See More Business in 1999.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2024
- Tears flow as heroic Honeysuckle does it for Jack with her own fairytale ending
- 'He has a live chance' - Terence O'Brien sets sights on first Cheltenham Festival success with improving Answer To Kayf
- 'We've got something up our sleeve for the Gold Cup - he could be each-way value'
- 'I've harboured this ambition for a very long time' - Chianti Classico owner hoping for dream Cheltenham Festival win in Ultima
- Freddie Gingell: 'Everyone overlooks Elixir De Nutz - but he has every chance in the Champion Chase'
- Tears flow as heroic Honeysuckle does it for Jack with her own fairytale ending
- 'He has a live chance' - Terence O'Brien sets sights on first Cheltenham Festival success with improving Answer To Kayf
- 'We've got something up our sleeve for the Gold Cup - he could be each-way value'
- 'I've harboured this ambition for a very long time' - Chianti Classico owner hoping for dream Cheltenham Festival win in Ultima
- Freddie Gingell: 'Everyone overlooks Elixir De Nutz - but he has every chance in the Champion Chase'