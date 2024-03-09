Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Corach Rambler in 'fantastic form' ahead of Gold Cup bid as festival legends talk up National winner's chance

Corach Rambler (right): back-to-back winner of the Ultima
Corach Rambler (right): beat Fastorslow in last year's Ultima Handicap ChaseCredit: John Grossick Racing

Gold Cup-winning jockeys John Francome and Mick Fitzgerald believe Corach Rambler has genuine each-way claims in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece, with the Grand National hero reported in “fantastic form” before his bid for a slice of jump racing history.

The ten-year-old will attempt to become just the third horse to win the Gold Cup and Grand National, a feat achieved by 1930s star Golden Miller and L’Escargot almost 50 years ago.

Lucinda Russell's star boasts a 3-3 record at Cheltenham, including victories in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the last two festivals, and adds “something really different” to the race according to Fitzgerald, who won the Gold Cup on See More Business in 1999.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 9 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival