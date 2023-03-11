Confirmations for day four of the Cheltenham Festival: the key questions answered

The Cheltenham Festival puzzle is becoming clearer each day and confirmations for Friday's card, featuring the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (), were revealed on Saturday. So what more do we know regarding the big names after Saturday's news? Read on to find out . . .

Is A Plus Tard on track for the Gold Cup?

The signs are good for Henry de Bromhead after A Plus Tard was one of two confirmations made by the trainer for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Last year's winner has been seen just once since his success when pulled up in the Betfair Chase in November and has suffered a series of setbacks to put his Cheltenham appearance in doubt.

De Bromhead reported the chaser to be showing positive signs at home last week and has backed up his claims by confirming A Plus Tard alongside 2021 winner Minella Indo, with Envoi Allen left out of his Gold Cup squad.

With notable absence of Shishkin, the likely field for Cheltenham's showpiece race seems relatively shored up, with 14 possible runners still in contention.

Of the leading market contenders, just Conflated holds an additional entry in the Ryanair but is the sole Gold Cup hope for Gordon Elliott, who left out Fury Road and Galvin.

Galopin Des Champs and Noble Yeats were confirmed alongside leading British challengers Bravemansgame, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor, while The Real Whacker, who won at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, retains his entry as the only novice in the field.

With the option of the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Thursday, news of any notable absentees from the Gold Cup in the coming days could determine the seven-year-old's final target, according to trainer Patrick Neville, with his stable star set to relish next week's soft ground.

Has the picture become any clearer?

The field for the JCB Triumph Hurdle was narrowed down to 17 and there were notable absentees near the head of the betting.

Willie Mullins looks to retain a dominant hand with seven runners still in contention, including Lossiemouth and Blood Destiny, but his leading Irish rival Comfort Zone was among those taken out on Saturday.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained runner won on Trials day in January but will not head to Cheltenham this year. He was best-priced 10-1 for Friday's opening contest alongside French raider St Donats, who also failed to feature among the confirmations.

Leading British hope Bo Zenith was another notable omission and will instead head to Stratford on Monday, leaving Scriptwriter as the leading home challenger for trainer Milton Harris.

Britain did pick up another Triumph hopeful in Jipcot, who was supplemented by Ben Pauling for what will be his first start in Britain.

Lossiemouth: one of a strong Triumph team for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann

Is Corbetts Cross still in the Albert Bartlett?

Connections have been lukewarm on the idea of sending market-leader Corbetts Cross to Cheltenham but the signs look promising after he was confirmed for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old was snapped up by JP McManus this month after battling to victory at Naas and quickly became ante-post favourite for the 3m contest.

Although ground concerns have led to doubts over his participation next week, Corbetts Cross featured among 34 confirmations for the race and heads the market at a best price of 9-2 with Sky Bet.

Some 19 of the remaining entries are from Ireland but Britain's leading chance, Hermes Allen, was left out of confirmations. Trainer Paul Nicholls will aim him at the Ballymore instead and rely on Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett.

Who will carry top weight in the handicaps?

Zanayhir will shoulder top weight for the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (), which has attracted 52 confirmations.

With a maximum field size of 26, ante-post favourite Filey Bay is guaranteed a spot carrying 10st 12lb with fellow JP McManus runner Petit Tonnerre the last to secure a run. Leading British challengers Pembroke and Gin Coco sit seven and nine places outside the cut-off point respectively.

In the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (), the Gordon Elliott-trained Felix Desjy will share a top weight of 11st 12lb with Might I, although trainer Harry Fry has left the Coral Cup as an option for the seven-year-old.

The pair were among 53 confirmations for the race with a maximum field of 24. Favourite Spanish Harlem claimed his place carrying 11st 2lb, while Morebattle winner Benson gets in on 11st 6lb for trainer Sandy Thomson.

