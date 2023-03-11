'If we get what's in the forecast, it will certainly be soft ground' - Cheltenham clerk Jon Pullin

Ground conditions are set to be officially soft for the start of the Cheltenham Festival, according to clerk of the course Jon Pullin.

The snow has all melted but further rain is expected before the meeting begins on Tuesday.

For much of the build-up, there has been a fear that underfoot conditions might be unduly quick but Pullin said on Saturday: "I think if we get what's in the forecast, it will certainly be soft ground."

Assessing the current surface, he said: "It remains soft in the main, with a little bit of good to soft down the back on the New course and on the cross-country course.

"The forecast is for it to remain dry for much of the rest of today, with some showers moving in later on, although there should be nothing too significant volume-wise."

Looking further ahead, he added: "Tomorrow is forecast to be dry during the day, with temperatures of 11C or 12C, but then there is a band of rain moving in during the evening and into Monday. There could be between 5mm and 10mm of rain.

"Monday is a blustery day and Tuesday is looking slightly drier, without too much rain around and we may get the odd sunny spell. We'll start Wednesday dry but it looks like there is another band coming through later on and into Thursday."

Now read these:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.