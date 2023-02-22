With less than three weeks until the famous Cheltenham roar returns, the excitement of the festival draws ever closer.

Entries for the handicaps have been revealed, and below we've looked at the main players and potential outsiders who could cause an upset.

Often considered some of the toughest puzzles to solve, here is our guide to the 2023 Cheltenham Festival handicaps.

Total entries: 63

The key horses: Like Does He Know 12 months earlier, victory in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase catapulted Oscar Elite – before that 0-8 over fences – to the head of the betting for the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Oscar Elite finished runner-up in the Albert Bartlett in 2021 and was third to Corach Rambler in the Ultima last year, but can he make it third time lucky in his search of a Cheltenham Festival win?

Course form has proven crucial in recent runnings, with five of the last six winners being previous Cheltenham winners. Threeunderthrufive – a Grade 2 novice chase winner at Cheltenham – looks a particularly interesting contender in this year's race.

What happened last year: Corach Rambler was produced late to score under a fine Derek Fox ride. Gericault Roque finished second – two-and-three-quarter lengths behind the winner – while Oscar Elite took third spot.

Ante-post favourite: Oscar Elite (6-1)

Total entries: 52

The key horses: The last two Boodles favourites were trained by Willie Mullins, and despite both horses being beaten Mullins once again has the favourite here in Tekao.

The JP McManus-owned gelding was last seen finishing third in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival behind stablemates Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau – both available at single-figure prices for the Triumph Hurdle.

What happened last year: Gaelic Warrior was backed into 13-8f on his stable debut but a notable jump out to his right at the final hurdle handed the race to Brazil, with Bell Ex One finishing third for Paul Nicholls.

Ante-post favourite: Tekao (4-1)

Total entries: 87

The key horses: HMS Seahorse, fourth in last season's Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, prepped for this with victory in a competitive handicap hurdle at Navan and he is unexposed over this distance.

Langer Dan hasn't had much luck at the Cheltenham Festival. Having bumped into Galopin Des Champs in the 2021 Martin Pipe, he was sent off a well-backed 7-2 favourite for the same race 12 months ago only to be brought down at the second hurdle. His supporters will be hoping for vindication in the Coral Cup.

What happened last year: Commander Of Fleet caused a shock when running out a 50-1 winner under 5lb claimer Shane Fitzgerald. Martin Brassil's Fastorslow was narrowly denied in second, with Jessica Harrington's Ashdale Bob third.

Ante-post favourite: HMS Seahorse (8-1)

Total entries: 47

The key horses: Aucunrisque had the Grand Annual nominated as his festival target after landing the Betfair Hurdle and this improving sort has won six of his last nine races.

2019 Triumph Hurdle runner-up Coeur Sublime looks a particularly interesting runner given that three of his last four runs have been in Grade 1 company.

Gavin Cromwell's Final Orders brought up a five-timer when scoring at the Dublin Racing Festival and looks set to head here in search of further big-race success.

What happened last year: Ten-year-old Global Citizen benefited from racing handily in attritional conditions to score under Kielan Woods. Andy Dufresne finished second for Gordon Elliott and Frero Banbou was third.

Ante-post favourite: Aucunrisque (7-1)

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best bookmaker offers

bet365 offer:

18+. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet offer:

18+. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power offer:

18+. Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply.

For more free bets, bonuses and money-back offers, visit . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Total entries: 44

The key horses: Irish-trained horses look set to dominate this year's Pertemps betting, with Shoot First heading the market for Charles Byrnes. This seven-year-old justified market support to score at Cheltenham in October when looking a good deal ahead of his mark and connections have presumably kept him fresh with this race in mind since.

Maxxum had been the ante-post favourite for this race after demolishing his rivals in a Leopardstown handicap hurdle over Christmas, but he now must bounce back from an underwhelming run at the Dublin Racing Festival.

What happened last year: Third Wind took the race at odds of 25-1 for trainer Hughie Morrison, with the well-fancied Alaphilippe a close second. Mill Green finished third for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.

Ante-post favourite: Shoot First (7-2)

Total entries: 64

The key horses: Emmet Mullins landed the Plate with The Shunter in 2021 and he has the ante-post favourite for this year's race in So Scottish. This gelding bumped into subsequent Grade 2 winner Boothill when last seen, and he's been purchased by JP McManus in the interim.

Willie Mullins has a particularly interesting entry in Haut En Couleurs. This gelding would have won a Thurles Grade 2 earlier this year but for a final-fence fall and was talked about as a potential Ryanair contender afterwards.

Il Ridoto brings course form into this having claimed a handicap chase on Festival Trials day. The front two pulled 15 lengths clear of the remainder that day so a weights rise may not prevent him from following up.

What happened last year: The 11-year-old Coole Cody belied odds of 22-1 to score under Adam Wedge. 7-2 favourite Imperial Alcazar could finish only second, with Spiritofthegames third.

Ante-post favourite: So Scottish (9-2)

Total entries: 61

The key horses: Mr Incredible hasn't had much racing for a seven-year-old and made an encouraging start to life with Willie Mullins when runner-up in the Classic Chase at Warwick. He doesn't look the easiest ride but is evidently a very strong stayer and given his connections much be respected for this assignment.

Gavin Cromwell's Stumptown arrives here in top form having won easily at Thurles and Sandown the last twice. He's up in grade but probably hasn't reached his ceiling just yet.

What happened last year: Chambard arrived seeking a hat-trick yet was sent off a relatively dismissed 40-1 shot. He proved those odds to be all wrong by scoring under Lucy Turner. Mister Coffey finished second under Sam Waley-Cohen. with 66-1 shot Didero Vallis making it a race to remember for Venetia Williams in third.

Ante-post favourite: Mr Incredible (5-1)

Total entries: 75

The key horses: Dan Skelton has won this race three times in the past seven seasons and looks to have a leading contender here in Pembroke. The six-year-old was sent off the well-backed 5-4 favourite for a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Trials day but couldn't quite force his way past Rock My Way. Dropping back to 2m shouldn't inconvenience Pembroke on that evidence.

Willie Mullins also has a strong record in the County Hurdle and he could be represented by Hunters Yarn. He was an impressive 6l winner of a Listed hurdle at Navan last time.

What happened last year: State Man justified strong market support to score under Paul Townend. First Street finished second for Nicky Henderson with Lorna Fowler's Colonel Mustard back in third.

Ante-post favourite: Hunters Yarn (6-1)

Total entries: 87

The key horses: Langer Dan was sent off favourite for this race last year, having chased home subsequent Grade 1 winner and ante-post Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs in the 2021 running, finishing nine lengths clear of the third and just over two lengths behind the winner.

His race didn't last very long last year as he was brought down by a faller at the second hurdle but faith seems to have been kept as he still heads the market despite disappointing in three runs this season.

Gordon Elliott won back-to-back runnings of this race in 2017 and 2018 and his Three Card Brag joins the Dan Skelton runner at the top of the betting, having seemingly improved for the step up in trip, finishing second in a Grade 2 before comfortably winning a Fairyhouse novice by 13 lengths last time.

What happened last year: Banbridge made it a clean sweep of Irish victories on the Friday, pulling away up the hill from the strong-travelling Cobblers Dream, with Hollow Games finishing well from the back to take third.

Ante-post favourite: Three Card Brag and Langer Dan (8-1)

Long-range shout

Odds: 12-1

By Harry Wilson, tipster

Having been raised only 3lb for finishing second in a Cheltenham handicap in January, Might I sneaks in at the top end of the Martin Pipe with a rating of 145. Runners carrying more than 11st 9lb have won four of the last five runnings and no horse carrying less than 11st 1lb has won the race in the last ten years, so it takes a classy one to win this race.

Might I bumped into Constitution Hill and Jonbon during his novice campaign before finishing second in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at the Aintree festival and blatantly didn't stay three miles on his first try in a handicap at Haydock in November. He was sent off favourite, so connections must be confident he can win off his mark.

He will likely be ridden by Lorcan Murtagh, who was on board for his runner-up finish last time, and could have what it takes to rate much higher than his current mark, and at best odds of 12-1 with Coral he's the best bet at this early stage.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.