'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances
He may be better known for hogging the headlines at another big festival in Britain, but Henry de Bromhead has decided to target the big Flat finale at Ascot on Saturday after supplementing Term Of Endearment for Champions Day.
The mud-loving filly has been added to the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at a cost of £37,500, but with a winner's cheque for £301,272 up for grabs and the prospect of bottomless ground it is not hard to understand why De Bromhead has taken the decision to run.
Term Of Endearment won the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes at Cork on her most recent start in August. That was staged on almost unraceable ground and was indeed the last race to be run on the card that evening with the subsequent races abandoned due to waterlogging.
