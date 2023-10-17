Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
British Champions Day
premium

'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances

Term Of Endearment:
Term Of Endearment: a winner on bottomless ground at Cork last timeCredit: Patrick McCann

He may be better known for hogging the headlines at another big festival in Britain, but Henry de Bromhead has decided to target the big Flat finale at Ascot on Saturday after supplementing Term Of Endearment for Champions Day. 

The mud-loving filly has been added to the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at a cost of £37,500, but with a winner's cheque for £301,272 up for grabs and the prospect of bottomless ground it is not hard to understand why De Bromhead has taken the decision to run. 

Term Of Endearment won the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes at Cork on her most recent start in August. That was staged on almost unraceable ground and was indeed the last race to be run on the card that evening with the subsequent races abandoned due to waterlogging. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 17 October 2023Last updated 18:30, 17 October 2023
icon
more inBritish Champions Day
more inBritish Champions Day