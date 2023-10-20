'We were as big as 33-1 but he's now second favourite' - bookmakers reveal their liabilities for British Champions Day

The glorious finale to Britain's Flat turf season is nearly here with British Champions Day at Ascot, and a star-studded cast will assemble at the Berkshire track. Bookmakers are bracing themselves ahead of the top-class card, and here are their views on their major liabilities and the horses they fear the most.

Coral: Frankie Dettori is the main threat

Unsurprisingly given the weather forecast, the main market movers this week have all been horses proven in testing conditions, so the likes of Vadream in the Sprint, Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup, Rue Boissonade in the Fillies & Mares, and Big Rock in the QEII, and these are all likely to attract further support on the day.

However, the main 'threat' we face this Saturday is that man Dettori. It may not be the last time Frankie rides at Ascot after all, but his five mounts are sure to be popular in multiples with his many fans, particularly at a course where he has enjoyed so much success over his career.

Kinross and Free Wind are already favourites for their respective races, but while we’re happy to see him sign off with a winner, what we really don't want to see is Trawlerman get him off to a winning start at double-figure odds, that really would get our nerves jangling!

David Stevens

Paddy Power: Horizon Dore 'one of our biggest losers'

The big races were made even harder than usual due to a doubt over which track some of the races were being run on, and whether top-class contenders such as Mostahdaf and Tahiyra would be given the green light to compete.

Saying that, Horizon Dore in the Champion Stakes is one of our biggest losers among the current favourites, as is Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup, while Vadream, who adores soft ground, in the Sprint is actually our worst ante-post result.

'Frankie fever' is bound to have an impact with his ‘last’ rides at the scene of his greatest achievement, the Magnificent Seven, and we expect King Of Steel to be popular in the Champion Stakes. He also looks to have a very good chance in the Sprint on Kinross for his great friend Marc Chan. Perms of his rides are sure to cause the usual headaches for the traders at Power Tower.

Paul Binfield

Betfair: Haggas handicapper 'best backed' in Balmoral

It's all ground-related buzzers on the Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange. Kyprios and Trueshane are being backed to the exclusion of everything else in the Long Distance Cup.

Kinross is now 6-4 (from 5-2) for the Sprint, with Rohaan also coming in for support there and he is now 10-1 (from 33-1). We've got five places for each-way punters in the Balmoral Handicap and the William Haggas-trained Al Mubhir is best backed and is now 9-1 from 16-1.

Barry Orr

Ladbrokes: we want Kinross beaten

The weather uncertainty means many punters are keeping their powder dry until the overall picture becomes clearer, but at this point, the best-backed horses include Kinross, Vadream, and Big Rock.

However, we are more focused on what the day itself will bring and the big concern will be the Frankie Dettori five-timer. It’s Dettori’s 'last' day riding in Britain and with that will come the fanfare that surrounds him. There is no doubt that he will be the most popular man on the betting slips, with Kinross in particular the one we want beaten.

Nicola McGeady

William Hill: punters latch on to soft ground stars

The biggest mover on British Champions Day has undoubtedly been Horizon Dore. We were as big as 33-1 when we started betting on the race in early August, but he’s now the second favourite for the Champion Stakes at 10-3. In the same race, Royal Rhyme would be a costly result as he’s had plenty of supporters at fancy prices.

With the ground set to be very testing, it’s horses with proven soft ground form that punters have latched on to, with Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup, Vadream in the Champions Sprint and Term Of Endearment in the Fillies & Mares all very popular.

Lee Phelps

