Hollie Doyle hoping Trueshan can kick off another successful Champions Day with fourth Long Distance Cup victory

Hollie Doyle has been victorious at the last four Qipco British Champions Day meetings and heads into Saturday's showcase event hopeful of further success, with Trueshan and Nashwa her plum rides.

The rider will bid for a fourth Group 2 Long Distance Cup in a row aboard Trueshan , with whom she teamed up to win the Doncaster Cup and Prix du Cadran last month, while her retained owner Imad Alsagar will run star filly Nashwa in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Doyle enjoyed one of the breakout moments of her career when partnering Glen Shiel to a nose success in the Champions Sprint in 2020 and believes Saint Lawrence can outrun his odds in this year's race, while she does not think the ground will be an obstacle to success for Sweet Memories in the Fillies & Mares Stakes.

"Everyone's on weather watch," she said. "My mounts don't seem to have much of a problem with soft ground, but it just depends how heavy it is. The switch to the inside track wouldn't be ideal and we all want it on the outer track, but you have to play the cards you are dealt."

The jockey is looking forward to being reunited with Trueshan, who has reignited his career the last twice and won the 2020 running of the Long Distance Cup on soft ground. A fourth victory would put him just one behind the excellent stayer Further Flight, who won the race five times in the 1990s when it was known as the Jockey Club Cup.

Of the 2-1 chance, she said: "It would be incredible if Trueshan could win the Long Distance Cup for a fourth time. Kyprios seems the biggest danger after his comeback run in the Irish St Leger."

Nashwa: Hollie Doyle's mount in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nashwa heads for the QEII over the straight mile, and Doyle said: "It's excellent news that she's going to be around for another year and I do genuinely believe she'll grow again and improve for having another winter under her belt."

Nashwa's joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden have three runners in the Fillies & Mares Stakes, with Doyle set to partner the lightly raced Sweet Memories.

"She's a nice ride to pick up and I don't think she'll mind cut in the ground," she said. "I rode her on soft ground at Newmarket and I felt she went through it really well. She was second to Time Lock next time on quick ground and I think she's a bit more effective with cut."

Saint Lawrence won the Wokingham Stakes over the Champions Sprint course and distance in the summer and came within half a length of winning the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest on very soft going in August, and Doyle believes he deserves respect.

"Saint Lawrence has run okay on soft ground," she said. "It was pretty soft when he just got touched off in a Group 1 in France and I think he's the type of horse who could outrun his odds."

