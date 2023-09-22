'The idea is to take her to the Breeders' Cup' - Guineas winner Mawj to take in US autumn campaign

Qipco 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj will not race in Europe again this year with Godolphin targeting an autumn campaign in the US, starting in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland on October 14.

Mawj, who gave trainer Saaed bin Suroor his first British Classic win since 2009 when overcoming Tahiyra at Newmarket in May, returned to the Rowley Mile for a workout on Friday morning, where she impressed over seven furlongs under the recently retired Louis Steward.

Originally, the daughter of Exceed And Excel had been a leading fancy for the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 7, but she was not left in at the latest declaration stage as connections deemed she needed more time.