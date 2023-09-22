Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Breeders' Cup
premium

'The idea is to take her to the Breeders' Cup' - Guineas winner Mawj to take in US autumn campaign

Mawj (right) and Tahiyra are set to meet again in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next week
Mawj defeated Tahiyra in an epic duel in the 1,000 Guineas but has been off the track sinceCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Qipco 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj will not race in Europe again this year with Godolphin targeting an autumn campaign in the US, starting in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland on October 14.

Mawj, who gave trainer Saaed bin Suroor his first British Classic win since 2009 when overcoming Tahiyra at Newmarket in May, returned to the Rowley Mile for a workout on Friday morning, where she impressed over seven furlongs under the recently retired Louis Steward.

Originally, the daughter of Exceed And Excel had been a leading fancy for the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 7, but she was not left in at the latest declaration stage as connections deemed she needed more time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 22 September 2023Last updated 12:45, 22 September 2023
icon
more inBreeders' Cup
more inBreeders' Cup